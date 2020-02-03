Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilities, Supported with Building Dynamic Maps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 09:11pm EST

For labor-saving building management and smart buildings where people and robots coexist safely

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed a technology for controlling in-building mobile robots used for cleaning, security, delivery and guidance, as well as next-generation electric wheelchairs, using building dynamic maps* to achieve cooperative interaction between the robots, etc. and building facilities, such as elevators and access control systems. By supporting the safe, efficient movement of people and In-Building Mobilities in buildings, the new technology is expected to reduce the workloads of building-management personnel and help realize smart buildings** in which people and robots coexist safely. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will continue developing the technology in collaboration with developers and mobility manufacturers, aiming to introduce a commercial service after March 2021.
* Mitsubishi Electric’s new three-dimensional map for buildings that shows the status of building facilities (e.g. elevators and access control systems), location of mobility devices and passable routes
** Buildings in which advanced IoT is deployed to energy-saving and labor-saving work environments through the building

Key Features

1) In-Building Mobilities move efficiently according to a building dynamic map

Mitsubishi Electric’s newly developed building dynamic map is utilized to control the movements of multiple In-Building Mobilities within a building. When the In-Building Mobilities use elevators or pass by each other in narrow aisles, the system automatically guides them along the best routes to avoid hitting other In-Building Mobilities, entering prohibited areas or boarding crowded elevators. When passing through an access-control gate, the system uses the map to prioritize the movements of people as well as to prevent collisions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilit..
BU
02/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 M..
PU
01/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops New Compact and Highly Efficient EV Power Conditi..
BU
01/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Compact AI Knowledge Representation and Reasoning..
BU
01/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Aeration Control Technology for Biologic..
BU
01/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Sets Ambitious Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
BU
01/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Automotive Americas Exhibits Advanced Technologies for Mob..
BU
2019MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Chosen as Prime Contractor of the New Satellite for Innova..
BU
2019MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, USA
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 539 B
EBIT 2020 269 B
Net income 2020 219 B
Finance 2020 115 B
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 3 398 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 806,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 584,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION7.24%30 222
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.14%127 430
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11.56%111 178
SIEMENS AG-4.20%101 783
3M COMPANY-10.07%93 473
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.59%57 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group