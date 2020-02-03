Mitsubishi Electric : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilities, Supported with Building Dynamic Maps

For labor-saving building management and smart buildings where people and robots coexist safely

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has developed a technology for controlling in-building mobile robots used for cleaning, security, delivery and guidance, as well as next-generation electric wheelchairs, using building dynamic maps* to achieve cooperative interaction between the robots, etc. and building facilities, such as elevators and access control systems. By supporting the safe, efficient movement of people and In-Building Mobilities in buildings, the new technology is expected to reduce the workloads of building-management personnel and help realize smart buildings** in which people and robots coexist safely. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will continue developing the technology in collaboration with developers and mobility manufacturers, aiming to introduce a commercial service after March 2021.

* Mitsubishi Electric’s new three-dimensional map for buildings that shows the status of building facilities (e.g. elevators and access control systems), location of mobility devices and passable routes

** Buildings in which advanced IoT is deployed to energy-saving and labor-saving work environments through the building

Key Features

1) In-Building Mobilities move efficiently according to a building dynamic map

Mitsubishi Electric’s newly developed building dynamic map is utilized to control the movements of multiple In-Building Mobilities within a building. When the In-Building Mobilities use elevators or pass by each other in narrow aisles, the system automatically guides them along the best routes to avoid hitting other In-Building Mobilities, entering prohibited areas or boarding crowded elevators. When passing through an access-control gate, the system uses the map to prioritize the movements of people as well as to prevent collisions.

