Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : New Technology Using Predictive Models to Create Highly Tailored Plans for Infrastructure Maintenance Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Long-term maintenance and management plans can be fine-tuned to administrative objectives

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503), Tokyo Institute of Technology and Kagoshima University announced today a basic technology that roadway and railway administrators will use to prepare highly tailored long-term maintenance and management plans for infrastructure. The technology is now being refined in cooperation with the city of Satsumasendai, Kagoshima Prefecture, where a verification test began this month targeting bridges managed by the city. Going forward, tests involving a variety of bridges in Satsumasendai will be conducted to improve the accuracy of the technology. Application in other regions of Japan and for other types of infrastructure also is planned.
The technology was announced today at a conference being held by the Japan Society of Civil Engineers in Japan to present research and hold discussions regarding the challenges of construction management.

Key Features

1) Deterioration-rate model focuses on type of damage to predict infrastructure repair needs

Based on data and inspections of 538 bridges in Satsumasendai, a unique model is being refined to predict the rate of deterioration in concrete bridges, focusing on types of damage that have the greatest impact, such as cracks, concrete delamination and rebar exposure. The model identifies infrastructure degradation at an early stage and predicts when infrastructure will need to be repaired (Fig. 2).

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Technology Using Predictive Models to Create Highly Ta..
BU
11/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at EcoPro 2019
BU
11/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Awarded Gold Rating in CSR 2019 by EcoVadis
BU
10/31MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches MOVE Elevator in European Market
BU
10/31MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
10/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Hal..
BU
10/23MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Relief Efforts for Disasters Caused by Typhoon ..
BU
10/22Who is fuelling East Europe's automation drive?
RE
10/20MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit Autonomous-driving Technologies Incorporated in..
BU
10/09MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Achieves Successful Fault Current Interruption Using 160kV..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 565 B
EBIT 2020 284 B
Net income 2020 227 B
Finance 2020 177 B
Yield 2020 2,55%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,61x
Capitalization 3 242 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 777,33  JPY
Last Close Price 1 511,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION28.47%29 607
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.35.14%127 580
SIEMENS AG20.27%101 863
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY49.14%98 427
3M COMPANY-10.46%97 626
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.22%56 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group