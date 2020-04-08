Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Mitsubishi Electric : Ranked 2nd Globally and 1st Among Japanese Firms in International Patent Applications in 2019

04/08/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Global intellectual-property initiatives linked to business and R&D strategies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has been ranked second globally and first among Japanese firms in terms of international patent applications filed in 2019, according to an announcement released by the Switzerland-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on April 8th. The high rankings reflect Mitsubishi Electric’s positioning of intellectual property (IP) as an important business resource and its aggressive linkage of IP activities and business and R&D strategies to support the company’s sustainable growth.

Mitsubishi Electric has been actively filing international patent applications in line with the continuing globalization of its business, ranking among the top 10 internationally for the past six consecutive years and first among Japanese companies for five consecutive years. In recent years, the company’s patent applications in support of IoT- and AI-supported solutions have been particularly prominent.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
