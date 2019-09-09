Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Releases FR-E800 General Purpose Inverter Series

09/09/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Connectivity with various networks will enable smart factories and infrastructures in various fields

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will release the FR-E800 series power inverters, with a range of 44 new models, from December 9. The new series, with safety functionality meeting IEC 61508 standards, supports various networks such as CC-Link IE TSN, a next-generation open industrial network, and make manufacturing smarter in various fields by integrating the world's first1 corrosive gas environment detection circuit2 and the industry's first1 AI-based diagnostic functions. From April 2020, Mitsubishi Electric will release successive new models with safety communication features such as safely-limited speed, similarly conforming to relevant IEC standards. The product range will be further expanded to a total of 120 models.
1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of September 10, 2019
2 Patent pending. Relevant press release dated September 4, 2019:
"Mitsubishi Electric Develops World's First Metal Corrosion Sensor Designed for Mounting on Printed Circuit Boards"
https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2019/0904.html

Key Features

1) Various networks supported, enabling smart factories and facilities

  • Ethernet models and safety communication models support various open industrial networks such as CC-Link IE TSN, Ethernet/IP, and MODBUS/TCP. This will contribute to productivity improvement and energy saving at facilities including infrastructure such as air conditioning units and water treatment facilities.

2) Downtime reduction owing to predictive maintenance and data analysis

  • Integrating the world's first corrosive gas environment detection circuit makes it possible to identify signs of inverter damage caused by hydrogen sulfide or other corrosive gases, reducing equipment downtime.
  • Maisart® is integrated in the inverter setup software FR Configurator2. The causes of downtime such as overcurrent caused by bursts of acceleration are analyzed using the industry's first AI-based diagnostic functions, helping to reduce such downtime.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
