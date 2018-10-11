Mitsubishi Electric : Testing Wind LIDAR and Water Vapor DIAL, Including Laser Amplifier with World's Highest Output, for Early Forecasting of Torrential Rain

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

The new system, which is based on a conventional wind LIDAR that Mitsubishi Electric released on May 28, 2014, has been enhanced for the measurement of water atmospheric vapor. It transmits laser beams from the ground to simultaneously measure the amount and distance of water vapor as well as the speed and direction of wind.



Extreme weather-related disasters are on the rise worldwide. In the case of torrential rain, early warnings must be issued as early as possible to enable communities to evacuate to safety. With conventional weather radars, however, cumulonimbus clouds can only be observed after they have formed, making it difficult to forecast torrential rain in time to carry out evacuations adequately. To facilitate better forecasting, Mitsubishi Electric has been extensively testing and refining the measurement accuracy of new water vapor DIAL and wind LIDAR methods, which are now in the stage of demonstration testing.



