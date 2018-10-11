Mitsubishi Electric : Testing Wind LIDAR and Water Vapor DIAL, Including Laser Amplifier with World's Highest Output, for Early Forecasting of Torrential Rain

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has
started demonstration testing of a new system equipped with wind LIDAR
(light detection and ranging) and water vapor DIAL (differential
absorption LIDAR) measuring methods for the early forecasting of
torrential rain. The system incorporates a newly developed
high-output-power waveguide laser amplifier that delivers what is
believed to be the world’s highest output, 15.8 millijoules, using an a
single-frequency pulse laser in the 1.5μm wavelength, which is not
harmful to human eyes. The tests are expected to demonstrate that the
system simultaneously measures water vapor in the air and upward air
currents, which cause cumulonimbus clouds, quicker, more accurately and
in a wider range compared to conventional alternatives. Going forward,
Mitsubishi Electric expects to make further improvements prior to
launching a commercial system for the extra-early forecasting of
torrential rain.
The wind LIDAR and water vapor DIAL demonstration system will be
exhibited at CEATEC JAPAN 2018 at Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in
Chiba Japan from October 16 to 19.
The new system, which is based on a conventional wind LIDAR that
Mitsubishi Electric released on May 28, 2014, has been enhanced for the
measurement of water atmospheric vapor. It transmits laser beams from
the ground to simultaneously measure the amount and distance of water
vapor as well as the speed and direction of wind.
Extreme weather-related disasters are on the rise worldwide. In the case
of torrential rain, early warnings must be issued as early as possible
to enable communities to evacuate to safety. With conventional weather
radars, however, cumulonimbus clouds can only be observed after they
have formed, making it difficult to forecast torrential rain in time to
carry out evacuations adequately. To facilitate better forecasting,
Mitsubishi Electric has been extensively testing and refining the
measurement accuracy of new water vapor DIAL and wind LIDAR methods,
which are now in the stage of demonstration testing.
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006041/en/