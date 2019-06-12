Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : Unveils Its Group's Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Long-term environmental initiatives through 2050 for low-carbon, recycling-based society

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) unveiled today its Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 to clarify the company’s stance on addressing long-term environmental issues and creating new value for a sustainable future toward 2050.

Purpose of Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050

Under its Environmental Vision 2021,* Mitsubishi Electric has been carrying out initiatives to realize a low-carbon, recycling-based society that functions in harmony with nature, reflecting Mitsubishi Electric’s resolve to operate as a responsible, eco-minded corporate citizen. Looking ahead to April 2021 and well beyond, the company’s new Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 positions environmental protection as an even greater corporate priority and stipulates increased initiatives toward this end. The vision establishes Mitsubishi Electric’s future course for implementing key initiatives based on its Environmental Declaration and Three Environmental Action Guidelines toward 2050.
* https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/sustainability/environment/policy/ev2021/index.html

Environmental Declaration

"Protect the air, land, and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all."

Three Environmental Action Guidelines

  1. The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall utilize diverse technological assets throughout wide-ranging business areas to solve various environmental issues, including climate change, resource recycling and harmony with nature across the entire value chain.
  2. Challenge to develop business innovations for future generations
    The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall draw on internal and external strengths, combine them when required to resolve difficult issues, and take on the challenge of developing technologies and business innovations for future generations.
  3. Publicize and share new values and lifestyles
    The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall promote active dialogue, collaboration, and co-creation with many people and entities outside the Group, publicizing and sharing new values and lifestyles that will result in living comfortably, in harmony with nature.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Unveils Its Group's Environmental Sustainability Vision 20..
BU
06/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC&RS : uo;s U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Awa..
BU
05/15MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and HERE develop road hazard alert system to improve drive..
PU
05/12MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Acquire ICONICS, Inc. in United States
BU
05/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Invests in Realtime Robotics, Inc.
BU
05/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Large DIPIPM+ Series
PU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Director Candidates
BU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2019
BU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Director Candidates（PDF：154KBʌ..
PU
04/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 611 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 239 B
Finance 2020 644 B
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
P/E ratio 2021 11,08
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capitalization 2 959 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 821  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION19.68%26 682
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL29.92%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-11.35%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.76%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.54%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About