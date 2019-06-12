Mitsubishi Electric : Unveils Its Group's Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050

Long-term environmental initiatives through 2050 for low-carbon, recycling-based society

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) unveiled today its Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 to clarify the company’s stance on addressing long-term environmental issues and creating new value for a sustainable future toward 2050.

Purpose of Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050

Under its Environmental Vision 2021,* Mitsubishi Electric has been carrying out initiatives to realize a low-carbon, recycling-based society that functions in harmony with nature, reflecting Mitsubishi Electric’s resolve to operate as a responsible, eco-minded corporate citizen. Looking ahead to April 2021 and well beyond, the company’s new Environmental Sustainability Vision 2050 positions environmental protection as an even greater corporate priority and stipulates increased initiatives toward this end. The vision establishes Mitsubishi Electric’s future course for implementing key initiatives based on its Environmental Declaration and Three Environmental Action Guidelines toward 2050.

* https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/sustainability/environment/policy/ev2021/index.html

Environmental Declaration

"Protect the air, land, and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all."

Three Environmental Action Guidelines

The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall utilize diverse technological assets throughout wide-ranging business areas to solve various environmental issues, including climate change, resource recycling and harmony with nature across the entire value chain. Challenge to develop business innovations for future generations

The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall draw on internal and external strengths, combine them when required to resolve difficult issues, and take on the challenge of developing technologies and business innovations for future generations. Publicize and share new values and lifestyles

The Mitsubishi Electric Group shall promote active dialogue, collaboration, and co-creation with many people and entities outside the Group, publicizing and sharing new values and lifestyles that will result in living comfortably, in harmony with nature.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005316/en/