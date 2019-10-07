Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : Unveils “EMIRAI S” Concept Cabin

10/07/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Latest sensing and HMI technologies will contribute to coming MaaS society

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today unveiled its EMIRAI S concept car equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface and biological-sensing technologies, which are expected to contribute to safe and secure transportation as well as enhanced passenger communication in the upcoming mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) society. The EMIRAI S will be exhibited during 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4.

Features

1)

Biometrics technology realizing safe and secure transportation

-

 

DMS1 featuring contactless heart-rate sensing technology incorporating near-infrared camera. Face-tracking technology2 continuously tracks driver’s face movements. Body surface temperature is measured with a sensor.

-

 

Analysis of heart rate and body temperature enables system to diagnose driver conditions such as fatigue, drowsiness, sudden sickness, etc.

1 Driver Monitoring System
2 Face-tracking technology determines eyes, nose and mouth positions using camera images
 

2)

Innovative human-machine interface facilitates communication both inside and outside vehicle

-

 

Speech-separation technology distinguishes voice commands from other verbal conversation in the vehicle, recognizing who utters voice commands and when based on camera images and audio signals3.

-

 

Wide crossed-image display combines floating 3D images and holographic visual effects while a ring-shaped knob on a display simplifies operations using various via GUIs. Both help realize intuitive operations for enhanced user experiences.

3 Smart, natural HMI technology for smart mobility

https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2019/0122-c.html (January 22, 2019)

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
