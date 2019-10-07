Mitsubishi Electric : Unveils “EMIRAI S” Concept Cabin

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today unveiled its EMIRAI S concept car equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface and biological-sensing technologies, which are expected to contribute to safe and secure transportation as well as enhanced passenger communication in the upcoming mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) society. The EMIRAI S will be exhibited during 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4.
|Features
|
1)
|
|
Biometrics technology realizing safe and secure transportation
|
|
-
|
DMS1 featuring contactless heart-rate sensing technology incorporating near-infrared camera. Face-tracking technology2 continuously tracks driver’s face movements. Body surface temperature is measured with a sensor.
|
|
-
|
Analysis of heart rate and body temperature enables system to diagnose driver conditions such as fatigue, drowsiness, sudden sickness, etc.
|1 Driver Monitoring System
|2 Face-tracking technology determines eyes, nose and mouth positions using camera images
|
|
2)
|
|
Innovative human-machine interface facilitates communication both inside and outside vehicle
|
|
-
|
Speech-separation technology distinguishes voice commands from other verbal conversation in the vehicle, recognizing who utters voice commands and when based on camera images and audio signals3.
|
|
-
|
Wide crossed-image display combines floating 3D images and holographic visual effects while a ring-shaped knob on a display simplifies operations using various via GUIs. Both help realize intuitive operations for enhanced user experiences.
|3 Smart, natural HMI technology for smart mobility
|
|
|
