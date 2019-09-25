Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Mitsubishi Electric : and Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Jointly to Launch M's BRIDGETM Global Remote-maintenance Service for Elevators

09/25/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Remote monitoring, inspections and data analysis for safety, peace of mind and convenience

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) and its wholly owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Co., Ltd. announced today that they would launch the M’s BRIDGETM global remote-maintenance service for the continuous monitoring, inspection and data analysis of elevators via an IoT platform on October 1. The service initially will launch in Hong Kong and Singapore and then expand to other Asian regions, Europe and the Americas, targeting launches in 15 countries by the fiscal year ending in 2022. By providing the service on a global basis, Mitsubishi Electric expects to contribute to the safety, peace of mind and convenience of customers.

Main Features of M’s BRIDGE

1) Faster and more convenient elevator repairs based on remote failure detection and analysis

  • Remote 24/7 monitoring of elevator operation and automatic detection of failures
  • Remote analysis of failure data and identification of causes to facilitate rapid repairs, contributing to improved safety, peace of mind and convenience for customers

2) Remote inspection data for efficient, high-quality maintenance

  • Automatic detection and alerts, even for minor signs of potential malfunctions, to enable maintenance engineers to prevent elevator failures
  • Efficient, high-quality maintenance based on collection and analysis of remote inspection data that maintenance engineers can utilize during regular on-site inspections

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
