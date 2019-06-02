Mitsubishi Electric&rs : uo;s U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Award

Log in
Mitsubishi Electric's U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Award

06/02/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Digital marketing platform recognized in business-to-business category

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.’s Building Solutions website has received a Bronze award in the business-to-business category (BtoB) of the Effie Awards, an international awards program recognizing excellence in advertising. Mitsubishi Electric is the only winner of BtoB category this year, and this is believed to be the first time that a Japanese electronics manufacturer has captured Effie Awards in this category.

The Building Solutions website (buildbettertogether.com) was launched in 2018 to introduce Mitsubishi Electric building solutions and equipment for the U.S. market. As a digital marketing platform, it provides online marketing support in parallel with traditional face-to-face sales activities, using customer purchasing behavior to help unearth prospective customers and support long-term relationships. Mitsubishi Electric plans to use the website in other global markets besides the United States.

The Effie Awards recognize the use of information and communication technology for the ongoing shift to digitally reorganized business-to-business operations. The shift reflects society’s transition from tangible to intangible, such as conveying non-traditional value and intuitive expressions using video or computer graphics. The shift also reflects the global spread of smartphones and marketing activities that seamlessly connect online and offline environments, where smartphones serve as the key interface for communications and online marketing in business-to-business operations.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
