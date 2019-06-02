Mitsubishi Electric&rs : uo;s U.S. Building Solutions Website Receives Effie Award

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that Mitsubishi
Electric US, Inc.’s Building Solutions website has received a Bronze
award in the business-to-business category (BtoB) of the Effie Awards,
an international awards program recognizing excellence in advertising.
Mitsubishi Electric is the only winner of BtoB category this year, and
this is believed to be the first time that a Japanese electronics
manufacturer has captured Effie Awards in this category.
The Building Solutions website (buildbettertogether.com)
was launched in 2018 to introduce Mitsubishi Electric building solutions
and equipment for the U.S. market. As a digital marketing platform, it
provides online marketing support in parallel with traditional
face-to-face sales activities, using customer purchasing behavior to
help unearth prospective customers and support long-term relationships.
Mitsubishi Electric plans to use the website in other global markets
besides the United States.
The Effie Awards recognize the use of information and communication
technology for the ongoing shift to digitally reorganized
business-to-business operations. The shift reflects society’s transition
from tangible to intangible, such as conveying non-traditional value and
intuitive expressions using video or computer graphics. The shift also
reflects the global spread of smartphones and marketing activities that
seamlessly connect online and offline environments, where smartphones
serve as the key interface for communications and online marketing in
business-to-business operations.
