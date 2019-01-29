Mitsubishi Electric : to Build Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it plans to
build a new test facility for its broad and integrated portfolio of
technologies for net Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB) at its Information
Technology R&D Center in Kamakura, Japan. The facility will accelerate
the company’s development, evaluation and demonstration of ZEB
technologies to meet the growing demand for buildings that combine
comfort and superior energy savings. Mitsubishi Electric’s ZEB
technologies are part of the company’s wide-ranging effort to help
achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The
new facility, which will cost approximately 3.6 billion yen, is
scheduled to start operating in June 2020.
ZEBs maintain comfortable indoor conditions while considerably reducing
annual energy consumption compared to conventional buildings by
incorporating measures such as advanced heat insulation, solar shading,
natural energy and high-efficiency equipment as well as on-site energy
generation (photovoltaic power, etc.), as officially defined by the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The new facility will
examine all such systems, which generally enable ZEBs to generate all of
their necessary primary energy to operate independently.
Mitsubishi Electric is helping to popularize ZEBs by providing planning
and providing business-support services. The company registered with
METI as an official ZEB planner in 2017. Going forward, Mitsubishi
Electric aims to accelerate it development and application of ZEB
technologies to contribute to higher energy savings and more comfortable
living spaces. In addition, the company will contribute to more
convenient office environments via its original ZEB+ concept.
ZEB+ is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
