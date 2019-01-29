Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION (6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Build Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Will contribute to comfortable buildings that achieve superior energy savings

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it plans to build a new test facility for its broad and integrated portfolio of technologies for net Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB) at its Information Technology R&D Center in Kamakura, Japan. The facility will accelerate the company’s development, evaluation and demonstration of ZEB technologies to meet the growing demand for buildings that combine comfort and superior energy savings. Mitsubishi Electric’s ZEB technologies are part of the company’s wide-ranging effort to help achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The new facility, which will cost approximately 3.6 billion yen, is scheduled to start operating in June 2020.

ZEBs maintain comfortable indoor conditions while considerably reducing annual energy consumption compared to conventional buildings by incorporating measures such as advanced heat insulation, solar shading, natural energy and high-efficiency equipment as well as on-site energy generation (photovoltaic power, etc.), as officially defined by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The new facility will examine all such systems, which generally enable ZEBs to generate all of their necessary primary energy to operate independently.

Mitsubishi Electric is helping to popularize ZEBs by providing planning and providing business-support services. The company registered with METI as an official ZEB planner in 2017. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric aims to accelerate it development and application of ZEB technologies to contribute to higher energy savings and more comfortable living spaces. In addition, the company will contribute to more convenient office environments via its original ZEB+ concept.

ZEB+ is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Build Net Zero Energy Building Test Facility
BU
01/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Visualization Technology for Use in Domestic Powe..
BU
01/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Enhanced Tsunami Detection Technology
BU
01/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops High-performance Injection-molded-resin Slotted W..
BU
01/22MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Establishes Factory Automation Service Center in Coimbator..
BU
01/22'A List' climate change firms outperform on stock market - survey
RE
01/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named to CDP's Climate and Water "A Lists"
BU
01/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Smart, Natural HMI for Smart Mobility
BU
01/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Cyber Defense Technology for Connected Cars
BU
01/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops New Gas-Insulated Switchgear Technologies for Ele..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 527 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 242 B
Finance 2019 442 B
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 2 959 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 739  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President & Chief Executive Officer
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Akihiro Matsuyama Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kenji Kondo Head-Information Technology & Development
Hiroki Yoshimatsu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION15.34%27 070
3M COMPANY2.81%112 498
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.33%103 996
SIEMENS2.71%97 238
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%77 674
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.31%48 476
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.