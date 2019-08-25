Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Conduct Trial of "Dynamic Sign", Aiming for International Standardization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will conduct a formal trial of its “dynamic sign”, a new technology that allows the projection of animated images such as directions and alerts onto the floors of public facilities and other buildings. The venue for the trial, which aims to advance the international standardization of symbols used in dynamic sign as well as their application, will be the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Chofu City, Tokyo. The trial will be conducted during the men’s international wheelchair basketball competition "Mitsubishi Electric WORLD CHALLENGE CUP 2019" being hosted there from August 29 to September 1, 2019.

The trial will be conducted as part of the "International Standardization of Dynamic Sign" initiative, a joint effort by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Mitsubishi Electric, part of a project commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to the Japanese Standards Association.

The deployment of dynamic sign will make it easier and more convenient for visitors to find their way around large facilities. Mitsubishi Electric aims to thereby contribute to the realization of a society affording everyone equal ease of access, as well as to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Conduct Trial of "Dynamic Sign", Aiming for Internation..
BU
08/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Facility Receives Net Zero Energy Building Certification
BU
07/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named Again as FTSE4Good Index Series Constituent
BU
07/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Qua..
BU
07/07MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops AI-based Diagnostic Technology
BU
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Issues Environmental Report 2019
BU
06/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
06/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches New Elevator and Escalator Company in Laos
BU
06/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Launches Pilot Project to Deliver Monitoring System for Wi..
BU
06/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Invests in Akribis Systems Pte Ltd
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 593 B
EBIT 2020 304 B
Net income 2020 237 B
Finance 2020 214 B
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 2 694 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 256,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION6.76%25 520
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.45%112 596
3M COMPANY-18.21%89 657
SIEMENS AG-9.44%77 596
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.19%69 555
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.83%47 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group