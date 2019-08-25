Mitsubishi Electric : to Conduct Trial of "Dynamic Sign", Aiming for International Standardization

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will conduct a formal trial of its “dynamic sign”, a new technology that allows the projection of animated images such as directions and alerts onto the floors of public facilities and other buildings. The venue for the trial, which aims to advance the international standardization of symbols used in dynamic sign as well as their application, will be the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Chofu City, Tokyo. The trial will be conducted during the men’s international wheelchair basketball competition "Mitsubishi Electric WORLD CHALLENGE CUP 2019" being hosted there from August 29 to September 1, 2019.

The trial will be conducted as part of the "International Standardization of Dynamic Sign" initiative, a joint effort by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Mitsubishi Electric, part of a project commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to the Japanese Standards Association.

The deployment of dynamic sign will make it easier and more convenient for visitors to find their way around large facilities. Mitsubishi Electric aims to thereby contribute to the realization of a society affording everyone equal ease of access, as well as to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

