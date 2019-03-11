Mitsubishi Electric : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippines

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today the planned
establishment of a new company, MELCO Factory Automation Philippines
Inc. (MELAP) in the Philippines, to further expand Mitsubishi Electric’s
factory automation (FA) business in the country, which is already
experiencing significant growth. MELAP will be jointly established by
Mitsubishi Electric, Setsuyo Astec Corporation (STC) and Integrated
Factory Automation Inc. (IFA), a FA product distributor and long-time
partner of Mitsubishi Electric in the Philippines. The new company,
which will start operating from June 2019, will provide sales and
technical service for FA products.
Robust growth is expected in the Philippine industrial automation
market, particularly in the electronics and food & beverage industries,
as well as in connection with active investment in infrastructure.
Mitsubishi Electric has been providing sales and technical support for
FA products to customers in the aforementioned industries through local
distributors such as IFA. MELAP is expected to improve customer
satisfaction and enhance Mitsubishi Electric’s local FA business.
Specifically, it will boost technical service capabilities in
cooperation with Mitsubishi Electric’s global service network and will
also strengthen solution offerings to meet automation and IoT demands.
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005307/en/