Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Will help to grow industrial automation business in the country to US$ 30 million by the fiscal year ending March 31,2026

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today the planned establishment of a new company, MELCO Factory Automation Philippines Inc. (MELAP) in the Philippines, to further expand Mitsubishi Electric’s factory automation (FA) business in the country, which is already experiencing significant growth. MELAP will be jointly established by Mitsubishi Electric, Setsuyo Astec Corporation (STC) and Integrated Factory Automation Inc. (IFA), a FA product distributor and long-time partner of Mitsubishi Electric in the Philippines. The new company, which will start operating from June 2019, will provide sales and technical service for FA products.

Robust growth is expected in the Philippine industrial automation market, particularly in the electronics and food & beverage industries, as well as in connection with active investment in infrastructure. Mitsubishi Electric has been providing sales and technical support for FA products to customers in the aforementioned industries through local distributors such as IFA. MELAP is expected to improve customer satisfaction and enhance Mitsubishi Electric’s local FA business. Specifically, it will boost technical service capabilities in cooperation with Mitsubishi Electric’s global service network and will also strengthen solution offerings to meet automation and IoT demands.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippi..
BU
03/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch New General Purpose AC Servo and Motion Control ..
BU
03/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Release CC-Link IE TSN Compatible Factory Automation Pr..
BU
03/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverter..
PU
03/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Plant in Czech Republic to Produce Motors and Inverter..
BU
03/04MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops User Interface and App to Render Spoken Words Ins..
BU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open "TAKUMI" Inazawa Installation Training Center in J..
PU
02/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Open “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training..
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Delivers Train Information Monitoring and Analysis System ..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 525 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 236 B
Finance 2019 429 B
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
P/E ratio 2020 11,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 2 827 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 692  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION12.28%25 416
3M COMPANY5.43%115 672
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL14.74%110 522
SIEMENS-2.30%90 854
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.55%83 395
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.14%48 845
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.