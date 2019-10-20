Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit Autonomous-driving Technologies Incorporated in New xAUTO Test Vehicle

Enable autonomous parking and driving on surface roads

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it would exhibit the latest version of the xAUTO, a vehicle capable of autonomous driving on surface roads without high-definition maps and autonomous parking both indoors and outdoors, during the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4. The xAUTO is a demonstration car that incorporates Mitsubishi Electric’s cutting-edge technologies for autonomous driving.

Mitsubishi Electric’s autonomous driving system is realized with sensor-fusion technologies implemented with peripheral sensors, millimeter-wave radar and cameras, etc. as well as infrastructure-assisted technologies incorporating Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS) signals from the Quasi Zenith Satellite System and high-definition three-dimensional maps. The system, which is now capable of driving on surface roads without high-definition maps and autonomous parking both indoors and outdoors, has been tested on actual surface roads near Tokyo’s waterfront and in the city of Tsukuba, located north of Tokyo. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to realize fully autonomous driving in designated areas (Autonomous Driving Level 4) by implementing proprietary traffic-control technologies, which are currently deployed for both railways and aircrafts, and artificial-intelligence (AI) technology, namely Maisart®.*

* Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

Features

1) Autonomous driving in local areas without high-definition maps

Centimeter-level vehicle trajectory data, which is measured by using a fusion algorithm with CLAS-based positioning data and other vehicle data, such as speed, yaw rate (degree of lateral movement), etc., is recorded several times. Then, these trajectory data is combined into a high-definition local map for use with the autonomous driving system. As a result, the system can work in places where high-definition maps do not exist, such as residential areas, private roads, farm roads, etc.

