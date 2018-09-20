Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at CEATEC JAPAN 2018

Will present IoT and AI technologies, products and solutions for the realization of super smart society “Society 5.0”

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will exhibit a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, products and solutions, including experiential exhibits utilizing IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at CEATEC JAPAN 2018, taking place at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 16 to 19. The Mitsubishi Electric stand, No. A066 in the Total Solution Area of Hall 2, will be organized under the theme of “Towards the realization of Society 5.0 through advanced technology.”

The company will also demonstrate its propriety Maisart*-brand AI based technologies, products and solutions, including through virtual-reality experiences of the EMIRAI4 smart-mobility concept car featuring next-generation driving-assistance technologies, and the world fastest elevator’s maximum speed of 1,230 meters per minute.

* Mitsubishi Electric’s AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

The stand will feature exhibits in the following categories:

Safe

Water vapor sensing technology to predict torrential rain

Next generation healthcare solutions using a medical certificate card

“kizkia” video analysis solution utilizing proprietary AI to detect attributes of persons or things and automatically recognize their movements, conditions and situations by analyzing security footage in real-time

“Fieldedge” image-based water analysis system utilizing AI for stable water level measurement

“Fieldviewer” maintenance and management solution utilizing 3D data for social infrastructure construction sites

“IBUKI-2 ” (GOSAT-2) Greenhouse gases Observing SATellite-2

Innovative

“MELIPC” Edgecross-equipped industrial-use computer and EDM SV-P series high-accuracy sinker utilizing proprietary AI technology

Facilities and services that contribute to net-Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB)

Sensible

Virtual-reality experience of the EMIRAI4 smart-mobility concept car featuring next-generation driving-assistance technologies

Touch-based Interface for remote controls that enable both visually impaired and unimpaired individuals to easily operate devices

