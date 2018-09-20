Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at CEATEC JAPAN 2018

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
exhibit a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, products and
solutions, including experiential exhibits utilizing IoT and artificial
intelligence (AI) technologies at CEATEC JAPAN 2018, taking place at the
Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 16 to 19.
The Mitsubishi Electric stand, No. A066 in the Total Solution Area of
Hall 2, will be organized under the theme of “Towards the realization of
Society 5.0 through advanced technology.”
The company will also demonstrate its propriety Maisart*-brand
AI based technologies, products and solutions, including through
virtual-reality experiences of the EMIRAI4 smart-mobility concept car
featuring next-generation driving-assistance technologies, and the world
fastest elevator’s maximum speed of 1,230 meters per minute.
* Mitsubishi
Electric’s AI creates the State-of-the-ART
in technology
The stand will feature exhibits in the following categories:
Safe
-
Water vapor sensing technology to predict torrential rain
-
Next generation healthcare solutions using a medical certificate card
-
“kizkia” video analysis solution utilizing proprietary AI to detect
attributes of persons or things and automatically recognize their
movements, conditions and situations by analyzing security footage in
real-time
-
“Fieldedge” image-based water analysis system utilizing AI for stable
water level measurement
-
“Fieldviewer” maintenance and management solution utilizing 3D data
for social infrastructure construction sites
-
“IBUKI-2 ” (GOSAT-2) Greenhouse gases Observing SATellite-2
Innovative
-
“MELIPC” Edgecross-equipped industrial-use computer and EDM SV-P
series high-accuracy sinker utilizing proprietary AI technology
-
Facilities and services that contribute to net-Zero Energy Buildings
(ZEB)
Sensible
-
Virtual-reality experience of the EMIRAI4 smart-mobility concept car
featuring next-generation driving-assistance technologies
-
Touch-based Interface for remote controls that enable both visually
impaired and unimpaired individuals to easily operate devices
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
