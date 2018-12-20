Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, USA

Electric, autonomous and connected automotive technologies and products for smart mobility

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will exhibit cutting-edge automotive technologies and products, including its EMIRAI4 driving-assistance concept car, for safer and more convenient transportation in the smart mobility era at the CES 2019 show for consumer technologies in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 8 to 11. The Mitsubishi Electric exhibition, organized around the theme “Realize your mobility ambitions,” will be located at booth No.7529 in the North Hall.

Main Exhibits

Connected Zone

(2019) smart-mobility concept car features next-generation driving-assistance technologies, advanced human-machine interface (HMI) technologies and other Mitsubishi Electric technologies for vehicle electrification, autonomous driving and network connection. During CES 2019, Mitsubishi Electrics will present two new technologies in the EMIRAI4 with its realistic texture expression technology, called Real Texture and ground-illuminating indicator technology. The Real Texture LED dashboard display realistically expresses the appearance of metallic-like surfaces by adjusting gloss and shadow according to the person’s viewing angle. Ground-illuminating indicators for turning, door-opening, etc. project animated illuminations on road surfaces around the vehicle to provide highly intuitive, easy-to-see warnings about intended movements for enhanced road safety, even in bad weather including snow. A demonstration car for the North America market will feature a multi-display system and a drone-assisted vacant-parking-search system.

Sample applications of advanced location services that are being studied jointly** by HERE Technologies and Mitsubishi Electric will also be on display.

* Mitsubishi Electric Unveils EMIRAI4 Smart Mobility Concept Car

http://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2017/1016.html (October 16, 2017)

** HERE and Mitsubishi Electric team up to offer advanced location services for autonomous cars

http://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2017/1027.pdf (October 27, 2017)

Autonomous Driving Zone

This zone will introduce the xAUTO-US autonomous-driving test vehicle and related autonomous-driving technologies for self-sensing and network-based driving, which are undergoing field testing on actual expressways in the USA.

Electrification Zone

This zone will present Mitsubishi Electric’s electrification lineup of motor, inverter and on-board charger products for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

