Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, USA

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
exhibit cutting-edge automotive technologies and products, including its
EMIRAI4 driving-assistance concept car, for safer and more convenient
transportation in the smart mobility era at the CES 2019 show for
consumer technologies in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 8 to 11. The
Mitsubishi Electric exhibition, organized around the theme “Realize your
mobility ambitions,” will be located at booth No.7529 in the North Hall.
Main Exhibits
Connected Zone
-
The newest version of the EMIRAI4* (2019) smart-mobility
concept car features next-generation driving-assistance technologies,
advanced human-machine interface (HMI) technologies and other
Mitsubishi Electric technologies for vehicle electrification,
autonomous driving and network connection. During CES 2019, Mitsubishi
Electrics will present two new technologies in the EMIRAI4 with its
realistic texture expression technology, called Real Texture®
and ground-illuminating indicator technology. The Real Texture LED
dashboard display realistically expresses the appearance of
metallic-like surfaces by adjusting gloss and shadow according to the
person’s viewing angle. Ground-illuminating indicators for turning,
door-opening, etc. project animated illuminations on road surfaces
around the vehicle to provide highly intuitive, easy-to-see warnings
about intended movements for enhanced road safety, even in bad weather
including snow.
-
A demonstration car for the North America market will feature a
multi-display system and a drone-assisted vacant-parking-search system.
-
Sample applications of advanced location services that are being
studied jointly** by HERE Technologies and Mitsubishi
Electric will also be on display.
* Mitsubishi Electric Unveils EMIRAI4 Smart Mobility Concept Car
http://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2017/1016.html
(October 16, 2017)
** HERE and Mitsubishi Electric team up to offer
advanced location services for autonomous cars
http://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/2017/1027.pdf
(October 27, 2017)
Autonomous Driving Zone
-
This zone will introduce the xAUTO-US autonomous-driving test vehicle
and related autonomous-driving technologies for self-sensing and
network-based driving, which are undergoing field testing on actual
expressways in the USA.
Electrification Zone
-
This zone will present Mitsubishi Electric’s electrification lineup of
motor, inverter and on-board charger products for Hybrid Electric
Vehicles (HEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).
