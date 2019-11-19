Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at EcoPro 2019

11/19/2019

Hands-on exhibitions will showcase technologies for addressing environmental problems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its group companies will exhibit at EcoPro 2019, a general environmental exhibition to be held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo from December 5 to 7 under the theme of “Protect the air, land and water with our hearts and technologies to sustain a better future for all.” Mitsubishi Electric will present its vision of the global environment in 2050 through hands-on exhibitions of state-of-the-art technologies and businesses that address pressing environmental problems.

Highlights will include:

  • Mitsubishi Electric’s vision of the global environment in 2050 and environmental businesses:
    - Severe global-scale environmental problems and related awareness
    - Businesses that help to solve environmental problems through, for example, global environment monitoring, environmental impact reduction and disaster prevention
  • Experiential attractions and participatory stage events
    - Simulation of carrying electricity via power transmission line to help people understand the mechanism while having fun
    - Stage events by students, from elementary to high school, to present their accomplishments in environmental learning and research

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
