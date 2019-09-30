Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Technologies and products for extra-comfortable transportation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will exhibit a range of cutting-edge technologies and products for the our envisioned future MaaS (mobility as a service) society at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 24 to November 4. Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit a futuristic concept model namely “EMIRAI S,” which the “S” represents “Shared,” “Service” and “Safety,” at the Booth No. W4204 in West Hall 4.

Zones and Main Exhibits

Main Stage

  • A concept video projected on a big screen will present our vision, “Mobility for better days,” which enables comfortable transportations in the future MaaS society based on a wide range of advanced technologies.
  • The concept model EMIRAI S equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface for enhancing communication both inside and outside the vehicle, and biological sensing technology for safe driving will be exhibited.

Autonomous Driving Zone

  • This zone will showcase the autonomous-driving vehicle, xAUTO.
  • An augmented-reality display will present a variety of essential products for autonomous driving.
  • A video introduces our experimental activities on autonomous driving in the areas where high-accuracy maps are not available, and on fully autonomous driving in specified areas.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019
BU
09/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Trench-type SiC-MOSFET with Unique Electric-field..
BU
09/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : and Mitsubishi Electric Building Techno-Service Jointly to..
BU
09/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Ultra-Wideband Transmission Chip Set for Multi-Pu..
BU
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/24MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Dividend Policy for the First Half of Fiscal 202..
BU
09/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Supply Additional Traction Systems for Nederlandse Spoo..
BU
09/10MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Showcase Society 5.0 Vision at CEATEC 2019
BU
09/09MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Releases FR-E800 General Purpose Inverter Series
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 604 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Finance 2020 203 B
Yield 2020 2,71%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 3 073 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,63  JPY
Last Close Price 1 432,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION21.80%28 671
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.27.19%120 906
3M COMPANY-13.65%94 651
SIEMENS AG-0.02%84 241
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.42%78 893
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS22.30%50 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group