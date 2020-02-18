Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch 10.4-inch XGA Color TFT-LCD Module

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3338

TOKYO, February 19, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that in late May it will begin sample sales of a new 10.4-inch XGA TFT-LCD module designed for use in harsh environments, including construction sites, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural areas and industrial applications.

The new module will offer an unprecedented combination of advanced features, including high-resolution XGA (1,024 × 768 pixels), super-wide 176-degree horizontal/vertical viewing angles and high luminosity of 1,300 cd/m2. It will also boast a number of attributes for which market demands are increasing, such as a high contrast ratio of 1,000:1, a versatile storage-temperature range of -40 to +80 degrees Celsius and high resistance to vibration.

Sample sales will commence on May 29 through Mitsubishi Electric offices worldwide.

Mitsubishi Electric's AA104XN11 color TFT-LCD module

Product Features

1) Wide storage-temperature range and strong resistance to vibration Optimized mechanical design and rugged components enable storage in extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to +80 degrees Celsius.

Optimized mechanical design achieves high vibration resistance of 6.8Gs (seven times greater than the 1.0G rating of existing Mitsubishi Electric AA series products) to withstand compression mounting between the front and the back of LCD frame or 1.5G resistance for mounting from the side. 2) High resolution, super-wide viewing angles and high luminosity suitable for diverse instruments and installations High-resolution (XGA) screen handles dense text and images.

Super-wide viewing angle of 176 degrees, both horizontally and vertically, ensures excellent visibility in a wide range of installation scenarios.

High luminosity of 1,300 cd/m 2 and a high contrast ratio of 1,000:1 ensure excellent visibility in bright environments. Dimming ratio from 1 to 100 percent assures suitable visibility for any level of ambient brightness.

Newly designed TFT panel improves NTSC color gamut by 70 percent over that of previous model (AA104XG) for vibrant graphics.

Sales Schedule

Product Size Resolution Model LED driver Sample Shipments TFT-LCD Module 10.4-inch XGA AA104XN01 Yes May 29, 2020 AA104XN11 No

