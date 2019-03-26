Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch 1200V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode

03/26/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

TOKYO, March 27, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its launch of a new 1200V silicon-carbide Schottky-barrier diode (SiC-SBD) that reduces the power loss and physical size of power supply systems for infrastructure, photovoltaic power systems and more. Sample shipments will start in June 2019 and sales will begin in January 2020.
The diodes will be exhibited at major trade shows, including MOTORTECH JAPAN 2019 during TECHNO-FROTIER 2019 at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from April 17 to 19, PCIM Europe 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 7 to 9, and PCIM Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China from June 26 to 28.

1200V SiC-SBD TO-247 package

1200V SiC-SBD TO-247-2 package

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:19:08 UTC
