Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch 1200V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode

TOKYO, March 27, 2019

1200V SiC-SBD TO-247 package 1200V SiC-SBD TO-247-2 package Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its launch of a new 1200V silicon-carbide Schottky-barrier diode (SiC-SBD) that reduces the power loss and physical size of power supply systems for infrastructure, photovoltaic power systems and more. Sample shipments will start in June 2019 and sales will begin in January 2020.The diodes will be exhibited at major trade shows, including MOTORTECH JAPAN 2019 during TECHNO-FROTIER 2019 at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from April 17 to 19, PCIM Europe 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 7 to 9, and PCIM Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China from June 26 to 28.