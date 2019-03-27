Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch NEXIEZ-LITE MRL Elevator in India

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its
subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) will launch
the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator, an Indian-produced model that does not
require a machine room, on April 1. The model will be added to the
NEXIEZ-LITE series of elevators for midrise and low-rise residences,
office buildings and hotels in India, the world’s second-largest
elevator market. Manufacturer IMEC aims to sell 1,000 units in 2021.
Main Features of NEXIEZ-LITE MRL
1) Machine room-less model meets special needs in Indian
market
-
Responds to Indian-market needs, including demands for architectural
design freedom and effective usage of floor space
2) Local production shortens delivery time and
reduces costs for greater competitiveness
-
Newly developed, locally produced model creates new opportunities for
machine room-less elevators in India, which previously had to be
imported from Japan and Thailand
-
Local production avoids customs duties, lowers transport costs, and
quickens delivery and installation
|
|
Sales Details
|
Product name
|
|
Use
|
|
Capacity
(Persons)
|
|
Speed
|
|
Launch
|
|
Price
|
NEXIEZ-LITE MRL
|
|
Passenger
|
|
544 to 1,020 kg
(8 to 15)
|
|
60m/min or
105m/min
|
|
April 1, 2019
|
|
By quote
|
Background
The elevator market in India continues to expand as the national economy
grows. Annual demand for new installations in the fiscal year ending in
March 2019 is believed to have totaled about 52,000 units, second only
to China, and is expected to continue rising. Up to now, machine
room-less elevators manufactured in Japan and Thailand have been
supplied to India. In view of the local demand for architectural design
freedom and effective usage of floor space, however, IMEC decided to
introduce the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL in the NEXIEZ-LITE series, which is sold
exclusively in India. Mitsubishi Electric and IMEC now look forward to
providing customers with safe and reliable products and services in the
expanding Indian market.
For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005224/en/