Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch NEXIEZ-LITE MRL Elevator in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

New machine room-less model to be sold exclusively in India

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) will launch the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator, an Indian-produced model that does not require a machine room, on April 1. The model will be added to the NEXIEZ-LITE series of elevators for midrise and low-rise residences, office buildings and hotels in India, the world’s second-largest elevator market. Manufacturer IMEC aims to sell 1,000 units in 2021.

Main Features of NEXIEZ-LITE MRL

1) Machine room-less model meets special needs in Indian market

  • Responds to Indian-market needs, including demands for architectural design freedom and effective usage of floor space

2) Local production shortens delivery time and reduces costs for greater competitiveness

  • Newly developed, locally produced model creates new opportunities for machine room-less elevators in India, which previously had to be imported from Japan and Thailand
  • Local production avoids customs duties, lowers transport costs, and quickens delivery and installation
 

Sales Details

Product name   Use   Capacity

(Persons)

  Speed   Launch   Price
NEXIEZ-LITE MRL   Passenger   544 to 1,020 kg

(8 to 15)

 

60m/min or
105m/min

  April 1, 2019   By quote
 

Background

The elevator market in India continues to expand as the national economy grows. Annual demand for new installations in the fiscal year ending in March 2019 is believed to have totaled about 52,000 units, second only to China, and is expected to continue rising. Up to now, machine room-less elevators manufactured in Japan and Thailand have been supplied to India. In view of the local demand for architectural design freedom and effective usage of floor space, however, IMEC decided to introduce the NEXIEZ-LITE MRL in the NEXIEZ-LITE series, which is sold exclusively in India. Mitsubishi Electric and IMEC now look forward to providing customers with safe and reliable products and services in the expanding Indian market.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch NEXIEZ-LITE MRL Elevator in India
BU
03/27MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 1200V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode
PU
03/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 -..
PU
03/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2018 &..
BU
03/18Huawei leads Asian domination of U.N. patent applications in 2018
RE
03/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Moves to Boost Company-wide Framework for Product Security
BU
03/14On Japan Sea coast, small firm shows scars of China's economic woes
RE
03/13Japanese firms offer smaller pay raises as economy wobbles
RE
03/11MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Establish Industrial Automation Company in the Philippi..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 515 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 231 B
Finance 2019 417 B
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 3 120 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 676  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION21.46%28 213
3M COMPANY6.65%119 329
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.19%114 704
SIEMENS-2.67%90 728
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.42%87 967
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.06%47 740
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.