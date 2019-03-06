Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch New General Purpose AC Servo and Motion Control Unit

03/06/2019

Industry-leading performance and world’s-first compatibility with CC-Link-IE TSN

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will launch a new series of servo systems—the General Purpose AC Servo MELSERVO J5 series (65 models) and the iQ-R Series Motion Control Unit (7 models)—starting from May 7. These will be the world’s-first1 servo system products on the market to support the CC-Link IE TSN next-generation industrial open network. Offering industry-leading performance (servo amplifier frequency response, etc.) and compatibility with CC-Link IE TSN, these new products will contribute to enhanced machine performance and accelerate the advancement of smart factory solutions.
1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 7, 2019

Key Features

1) Industry-leading performance for higher machine speeds and greater accuracy

  • Servo amplifiers with 3.5 kHz frequency response help to shorten cycle time of production equipment.
  • Servo motors equipped with industry-leading1 high-resolution encoders (67,108,864 pulses/rev) decrease torque fluctuation for accurate and stable positioning.

2） High-speed communication with CC-Link-IE TSN for enhanced productivity

  • World’s first1 motion control unit supporting CC-Link-IE TSN achieves operation cycle time of 31.25μs.
  • High-speed synchronous communication with CC-Link-IE TSN between vision sensors and other connected devices increases overall machine performance.

3) New HK series servo motors contribute to machine value

  • HK rotary servo motors connect to both 200V and 400V power supply servo amplifiers. In addition, combinations such as connecting a lower-capacity servo motor with a higher-capacity servo amplifier achieve higher speed and torque. Flexible system construction provides greater design freedom for machine builders.
  • To reduce maintenance procedures, rotary servo motors are equipped with the industry’s smallest1 battery-less absolute encoder developed by Mitsubishi Electric and powered by a unique self-power-generating structure.
  • To save time and space during installation, power and encoder connections for servo motors are simplified into a single cable and connector.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
