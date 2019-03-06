Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch New General Purpose AC Servo and Motion Control Unit

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
launch a new series of servo systems—the General Purpose AC Servo
MELSERVO J5 series (65 models) and the iQ-R Series Motion Control Unit
(7 models)—starting from May 7. These will be the world’s-first1
servo system products on the market to support the CC-Link IE TSN
next-generation industrial open network. Offering industry-leading
performance (servo amplifier frequency response, etc.) and compatibility
with CC-Link IE TSN, these new products will contribute to enhanced
machine performance and accelerate the advancement of smart factory
solutions.
1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research
as of March 7, 2019
Key Features
1) Industry-leading performance for higher machine
speeds and greater accuracy
-
Servo amplifiers with 3.5 kHz frequency response help to shorten cycle
time of production equipment.
-
Servo motors equipped with industry-leading1
high-resolution encoders (67,108,864 pulses/rev) decrease torque
fluctuation for accurate and stable positioning.
2） High-speed communication with CC-Link-IE TSN for
enhanced productivity
-
World’s first1 motion control unit supporting CC-Link-IE
TSN achieves operation cycle time of 31.25μs.
-
High-speed synchronous communication with CC-Link-IE TSN between
vision sensors and other connected devices increases overall machine
performance.
3) New HK series servo motors contribute to machine
value
-
HK rotary servo motors connect to both 200V and 400V power supply
servo amplifiers. In addition, combinations such as connecting a
lower-capacity servo motor with a higher-capacity servo amplifier
achieve higher speed and torque. Flexible system construction provides
greater design freedom for machine builders.
-
To reduce maintenance procedures, rotary servo motors are equipped
with the industry’s smallest1 battery-less absolute encoder
developed by Mitsubishi Electric and powered by a unique
self-power-generating structure.
-
To save time and space during installation, power and encoder
connections for servo motors are simplified into a single cable and
connector.
