Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch New General Purpose AC Servo and Motion Control Unit

Industry-leading performance and world’s-first compatibility with CC-Link-IE TSN

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will launch a new series of servo systems—the General Purpose AC Servo MELSERVO J5 series (65 models) and the iQ-R Series Motion Control Unit (7 models)—starting from May 7. These will be the world’s-first1 servo system products on the market to support the CC-Link IE TSN next-generation industrial open network. Offering industry-leading performance (servo amplifier frequency response, etc.) and compatibility with CC-Link IE TSN, these new products will contribute to enhanced machine performance and accelerate the advancement of smart factory solutions.

1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 7, 2019

Key Features

1) Industry-leading performance for higher machine speeds and greater accuracy

Servo amplifiers with 3.5 kHz frequency response help to shorten cycle time of production equipment.

Servo motors equipped with industry-leading1 high-resolution encoders (67,108,864 pulses/rev) decrease torque fluctuation for accurate and stable positioning.

2） High-speed communication with CC-Link-IE TSN for enhanced productivity

World’s first 1 motion control unit supporting CC-Link-IE TSN achieves operation cycle time of 31.25μs.

motion control unit supporting CC-Link-IE TSN achieves operation cycle time of 31.25μs. High-speed synchronous communication with CC-Link-IE TSN between vision sensors and other connected devices increases overall machine performance.

3) New HK series servo motors contribute to machine value

HK rotary servo motors connect to both 200V and 400V power supply servo amplifiers. In addition, combinations such as connecting a lower-capacity servo motor with a higher-capacity servo amplifier achieve higher speed and torque. Flexible system construction provides greater design freedom for machine builders.

To reduce maintenance procedures, rotary servo motors are equipped with the industry’s smallest 1 battery-less absolute encoder developed by Mitsubishi Electric and powered by a unique self-power-generating structure.

battery-less absolute encoder developed by Mitsubishi Electric and powered by a unique self-power-generating structure. To save time and space during installation, power and encoder connections for servo motors are simplified into a single cable and connector.

