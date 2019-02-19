Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

TOKYO, February 20, 2019

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the coming launch of a new 4.3-inch WQVGA transflective TFT-LCD module for outdoor or mobile measurement instruments, including mobile industrial PCs, marine GPS and more. The model achieves top-quality images, is thin and lightweight, and operates in a wide temperatures range from -30 to 85 degrees Celsius. Sample sales will begin April 1 through Mitsubishi Electric offices worldwide.

Mitsubishi Electric expects its new transflective module to meet increasing demands for a TFT-LCD that offers superior visibility outdoors, extended battery life, low heat radiation, and is both thin and lightweight.





1) Leading image quality and low power consumption for outdoor use

- Ambient light reflection produces extra-clear images in bright, sunlit environments and backlighting ensures viability in dark environments. - Reduced power consumption suitable for battery-powered mobile industrial devices 2) Durability for extreme outdoor environments

- Market-leading operating temperature range of -30 to 85 degrees Celsius suitable for industrial devices used in extreme outdoor environments 3) Thin and lightweight

- Thickness is just 5.2mm and weighs only 58g