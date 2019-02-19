Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.
TOKYO, February 20, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
(TOKYO: 6503) announced today the coming launch of a new 4.3-inch WQVGA transflective TFT-LCD module for outdoor or mobile measurement instruments, including mobile industrial PCs, marine GPS and more. The model achieves top-quality images, is thin and lightweight, and operates in a wide temperatures range from -30 to 85 degrees Celsius. Sample sales will begin April 1 through Mitsubishi Electric offices worldwide.
Mitsubishi Electric expects its new transflective module to meet increasing demands for a TFT-LCD that offers superior visibility outdoors, extended battery life, low heat radiation, and is both thin and lightweight.
|
1)
|
Leading image quality and low power consumption for outdoor use
-
-
|
Ambient light reflection produces extra-clear images in bright, sunlit environments and backlighting ensures viability in dark environments.
-
-
|
Reduced power consumption suitable for battery-powered mobile industrial devices
|
|
2)
|
-
|
-
|
3)
|
|
3)
-
Thin and lightweight
|
-
|
Thickness is just 5.2mm and weighs only 58g
|
Product
|
Model
|
Display Size
|
Resolution
|
Interface
|
Shipment
|
Transflective
TFT-LCD
Module
|
AC043NB01
|
4.3-inch
|
WQVGA
|
CMOS
|
April 1st, 2019
