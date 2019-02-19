Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : to Launch Transflective TFT-LCD Module

02/19/2019 | 09:09pm EST

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

TOKYO, February 20, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the coming launch of a new 4.3-inch WQVGA transflective TFT-LCD module for outdoor or mobile measurement instruments, including mobile industrial PCs, marine GPS and more. The model achieves top-quality images, is thin and lightweight, and operates in a wide temperatures range from -30 to 85 degrees Celsius. Sample sales will begin April 1 through Mitsubishi Electric offices worldwide.

Mitsubishi Electric expects its new transflective module to meet increasing demands for a TFT-LCD that offers superior visibility outdoors, extended battery life, low heat radiation, and is both thin and lightweight.

1) Leading image quality and low power consumption for outdoor use
- Ambient light reflection produces extra-clear images in bright, sunlit environments and backlighting ensures viability in dark environments.
- Reduced power consumption suitable for battery-powered mobile industrial devices
2) Durability for extreme outdoor environments
- Market-leading operating temperature range of -30 to 85 degrees Celsius suitable for industrial devices used in extreme outdoor environments
3) Thin and lightweight
- Thickness is just 5.2mm and weighs only 58g
Product Model Display Size Resolution Interface Shipment
Transflective
TFT-LCD
Module 		AC043NB01 4.3-inch WQVGA CMOS April 1st, 2019

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 02:08:03 UTC
