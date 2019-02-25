Mitsubishi Electric : to Open "TAKUMI" Inazawa Installation Training Center in Japan

Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.
TOKYO, February 26, 2019
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it would commence operation of its 'TAKUMI' Inazawa Installation Training Center for elevator and escalator installation training on April 1. The facility, which is named after the Japanese word for 'great master,' is located on the premises of the Inazawa Works, the company's mother factory for the manufacture of elevators and escalators, in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
Mitsubishi Electric is strengthening its worldwide training of technicians to enhance the quality of its elevator and escalator installations for increased safety, peace of mind, and comfort in the global market. The company plans to increase its number of new-installation technicians in Japan up to 1,000 and installation supervisors outside Japan up to approximately 350 by the fiscal year ending in March 2020.
'TAKUMI' Inazawa Installation Training Center
