Mitsubishi Electric : to Open “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center in Japan

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it would
commence operation of its “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center
for elevator and escalator installation training on April 1. The
facility, which is named after the Japanese word for “great master,” is
located on the premises of the Inazawa Works, the company’s mother
factory for the manufacture of elevators and escalators, in Inazawa,
Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
Mitsubishi Electric is strengthening its worldwide training of
technicians to enhance the quality of its elevator and escalator
installations for increased safety, peace of mind, and comfort in the
global market. The company plans to increase its number of
new-installation technicians in Japan up to 1,000 and installation
supervisors outside Japan up to approximately 350 by the fiscal year
ending in March 2020.
Details
Name
“TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center
Location
1 Hishi-machi, Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, Japan
(premises of Inazawa Works)
Building
perimeter
411m2 (floor area: 2,182m2)
Structure
Steel (6 floors above ground)
Operation
April 1, 2019
Investment
1.07 billion yen
Main
facilities
- 10 shafts for hands-on installation training
- 8 elevators for hands-on training
- Hazard simulators
Eco-
friendly
equipment
- 20kW solar-power generation on roof
- LED lamps for all lighting within building
Features
1) Hands-on training with actual equipment to
quickly upgrade installation skills and capabilities
- Technician trainees will use actual equipment in real environments to
quickly master practical installation skills and know-how
- Training curricula will be matched to various skill levels to enhance
the abilities of all technicians
