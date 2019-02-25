Mitsubishi Electric : to Open “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center in Japan

New educational system expected to enhance safety, peace of mind, and comfort

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it would commence operation of its “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center for elevator and escalator installation training on April 1. The facility, which is named after the Japanese word for “great master,” is located on the premises of the Inazawa Works, the company’s mother factory for the manufacture of elevators and escalators, in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Mitsubishi Electric is strengthening its worldwide training of technicians to enhance the quality of its elevator and escalator installations for increased safety, peace of mind, and comfort in the global market. The company plans to increase its number of new-installation technicians in Japan up to 1,000 and installation supervisors outside Japan up to approximately 350 by the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

Details Name “TAKUMI” Inazawa Installation Training Center Location 1 Hishi-machi, Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, Japan (premises of Inazawa Works) Building perimeter 411m2 (floor area: 2,182m2) Structure Steel (6 floors above ground) Operation April 1, 2019 Investment 1.07 billion yen Main facilities - 10 shafts for hands-on installation training - 8 elevators for hands-on training - Hazard simulators Eco- friendly equipment - 20kW solar-power generation on roof - LED lamps for all lighting within building

Features

1) Hands-on training with actual equipment to quickly upgrade installation skills and capabilities

- Technician trainees will use actual equipment in real environments to quickly master practical installation skills and know-how

- Training curricula will be matched to various skill levels to enhance the abilities of all technicians

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005347/en/