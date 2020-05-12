Mitsubishi Electric : to Provide Funding and Supplies to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in Japan

Donations of approximately 100 million yen and supplies such as medical masks

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will support healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19 by donating approximately 100 million yen (about US$ 930,000) and providing medical institutions with essential items such as medical masks. The company is taking all possible steps to help contain the disease and resume normal socio-economic activities as soon as possible.

Donation of Approximately 100 Million Yen

Mitsubishi Electric will donate approximately 100 million yen to support healthcare professionals working on the frontline and children affected by the prolonged closure of schools. The funds will come from nonconsolidated contributions as well as donations from the Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund. The Fund will collect donations from Mitsubishi Electric employees that the company will then match, effectively doubling the amount donated. The company has begun soliciting donations on its website to enable employees to contribute even while working at home.

Provision of Necessary Materials

(1) Medical masks and other materials

Mitsubishi Electric will provide about 100,000 medical (N95) masks and supplies of disinfectant to medical institutions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005360/en/