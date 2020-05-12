Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Electric : to Provide Funding and Supplies to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 10:11pm EDT

Donations of approximately 100 million yen and supplies such as medical masks

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will support healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19 by donating approximately 100 million yen (about US$ 930,000) and providing medical institutions with essential items such as medical masks. The company is taking all possible steps to help contain the disease and resume normal socio-economic activities as soon as possible.

Donation of Approximately 100 Million Yen

Mitsubishi Electric will donate approximately 100 million yen to support healthcare professionals working on the frontline and children affected by the prolonged closure of schools. The funds will come from nonconsolidated contributions as well as donations from the Mitsubishi Electric SOCIO-ROOTS Fund. The Fund will collect donations from Mitsubishi Electric employees that the company will then match, effectively doubling the amount donated. The company has begun soliciting donations on its website to enable employees to contribute even while working at home.

Provision of Necessary Materials

(1) Medical masks and other materials

Mitsubishi Electric will provide about 100,000 medical (N95) masks and supplies of disinfectant to medical institutions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
10:11pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Provide Funding and Supplies to Support Coronavirus (CO..
BU
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla, Intel, United Airlines
05/11MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020
PU
05/06MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : annual earnings release
04/28MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Director Candidates
PU
04/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Ranked 2nd Globally and 1st Among Japanese Firms in Intern..
BU
04/01MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Europe B.V. Acquires Swedish Air-conditioning Distributor ..
BU
03/30MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Begins Developing the GOSAT-GW Satellite for Greenhouse Ga..
BU
03/25MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Production Line Improvement Technology
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 489 B
EBIT 2020 258 B
Net income 2020 214 B
Finance 2020 320 B
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 2 908 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 677,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 355,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Mitoji Yabunaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-1.56%27 142
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.14%94 244
3M COMPANY-17.40%83 823
SIEMENS AG-24.38%75 726
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.53%54 144
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-9.88%51 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group