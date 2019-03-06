Mitsubishi Electric : to Release CC-Link IE TSN Compatible Factory Automation Products

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will
release the industry’s first1 102 factory automation
products, including programmable controllers, servo amplifiers, robots,
GOTs (HMIs), inverters and CNCs that are compatible with the CC-Link IE
TSN next-generation industrial open network, starting from May 7.
Integration of machine control and information communication required
for next-generation smart factories will be realized on one network,
further enhancing Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctoryintegrated
factory automation solution. In addition, high-speed, high-precision
communication will improve machine performance and thereby contribute to
productivity and quality improvement.
1 According to
Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 7, 2019
Product Features
1) Factory automation products support TSN
technology for highly flexible Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
system architecture
-
Factory automation products offering industry-first compatibility with
CC-Link IE TSN
-
Separately configured machine control and information communication
can be integrated into one Ethernet cable, helping to reduce system
configuration design and installation costs
-
Easy parameter registration allows mixing of multiple communication
cycles, such as 1 Gbps and 100 Mbps, enabling easy configuration of
optimum systems
2) High-speed, high-precision communication improves
productivity and quality
-
With a link scanof 31.25 μs, high-speed processing is 16
times faster compared to existing motion networks, drastically
reducing facility and machine production cycle time for improved
productivity
-
High-precision synchronous control without communication delay, even
in large-scale systems, realizes highly data analysis in cloud and
edge computing systems, thereby improving quality
3) Engineering tool improves system management
-
Connected device profile coordination function with CSP+ of MELSOFT GX
Works3 engineering tool manages all connected devices, including
third-party partner products
-
Graphically displays entire network status to allow network and fault
device diagnosis with intuitive operation, helping to reduce downtime
due to errors
