Mitsubishi Electric : to Release CC-Link IE TSN Compatible Factory Automation Products

Will contribute to smart factory construction by enhancing the company’s e-F@ctory solution with TSN technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will release the industry’s first1 102 factory automation products, including programmable controllers, servo amplifiers, robots, GOTs (HMIs), inverters and CNCs that are compatible with the CC-Link IE TSN next-generation industrial open network, starting from May 7. Integration of machine control and information communication required for next-generation smart factories will be realized on one network, further enhancing Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctoryintegrated factory automation solution. In addition, high-speed, high-precision communication will improve machine performance and thereby contribute to productivity and quality improvement.

1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 7, 2019

Product Features

1) Factory automation products support TSN technology for highly flexible Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) system architecture

Factory automation products offering industry-first compatibility with CC-Link IE TSN

Separately configured machine control and information communication can be integrated into one Ethernet cable, helping to reduce system configuration design and installation costs

Easy parameter registration allows mixing of multiple communication cycles, such as 1 Gbps and 100 Mbps, enabling easy configuration of optimum systems

2) High-speed, high-precision communication improves productivity and quality

With a link scan of 31.25 μs, high-speed processing is 16 times faster compared to existing motion networks, drastically reducing facility and machine production cycle time for improved productivity

of 31.25 μs, high-speed processing is 16 times faster compared to existing motion networks, drastically reducing facility and machine production cycle time for improved productivity High-precision synchronous control without communication delay, even in large-scale systems, realizes highly data analysis in cloud and edge computing systems, thereby improving quality

3) Engineering tool improves system management

Connected device profile coordination function with CSP+ of MELSOFT GX Works3 engineering tool manages all connected devices, including third-party partner products

Graphically displays entire network status to allow network and fault device diagnosis with intuitive operation, helping to reduce downtime due to errors

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005281/en/