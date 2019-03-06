Log in
Mitsubishi Electric : to Release CC-Link IE TSN Compatible Factory Automation Products

03/06/2019 | 09:11pm EST

Will contribute to smart factory construction by enhancing the company’s e-F@ctory solution with TSN technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will release the industry’s first1 102 factory automation products, including programmable controllers, servo amplifiers, robots, GOTs (HMIs), inverters and CNCs that are compatible with the CC-Link IE TSN next-generation industrial open network, starting from May 7. Integration of machine control and information communication required for next-generation smart factories will be realized on one network, further enhancing Mitsubishi Electric’s e-F@ctoryintegrated factory automation solution. In addition, high-speed, high-precision communication will improve machine performance and thereby contribute to productivity and quality improvement.
1 According to Mitsubishi Electric research as of March 7, 2019

Product Features

1) Factory automation products support TSN technology for highly flexible Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) system architecture

  • Factory automation products offering industry-first compatibility with CC-Link IE TSN
  • Separately configured machine control and information communication can be integrated into one Ethernet cable, helping to reduce system configuration design and installation costs
  • Easy parameter registration allows mixing of multiple communication cycles, such as 1 Gbps and 100 Mbps, enabling easy configuration of optimum systems

2) High-speed, high-precision communication improves productivity and quality

  • With a link scanof 31.25 μs, high-speed processing is 16 times faster compared to existing motion networks, drastically reducing facility and machine production cycle time for improved productivity
  • High-precision synchronous control without communication delay, even in large-scale systems, realizes highly data analysis in cloud and edge computing systems, thereby improving quality

3) Engineering tool improves system management

  • Connected device profile coordination function with CSP+ of MELSOFT GX Works3 engineering tool manages all connected devices, including third-party partner products
  • Graphically displays entire network status to allow network and fault device diagnosis with intuitive operation, helping to reduce downtime due to errors

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
