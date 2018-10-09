Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.
TOKYO, October 9, 2018
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
(TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will release a compact version of its mobile mapping system (MMS) on December 25. MMS are highly precise measuring systems comprising car-mounted GPS antennas, laser scanners and cameras to gather 3D positioning data on road surfaces and roadside features, generally used as base data to create high-definition 3D maps for autonomous driving and infrastructure inspections. The compact, lightweight and transportable new MMS-G, which is especially suited to mounting on automobiles, railways, carts or ships, is expected to be used for diverse applications in markets including Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, where high growth is forecast.
The new MMS-G will be showcased at the Mitsubishi Electric stand, No. 12.1E.080 in hall 12.1 during INTERGEO at Messe Frankfurt exhibition complex in Frankfurt, Germany from October 16 to 18, 2018.
Mitsubishi Electric is developing markets in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, where the demand for highly accurate, precise and efficient field surveys and infrastructure inspections is expected to grow. Demand is especially promising in North America and Europe, where high-definition 3D maps are required as base data for autonomous-driving demonstrations currently under way and envisioned commercial systems in the future.
Mitsubishi Electric's new MMS-G, in addition to field surveys and data acquisition for autonomous-driving maps, can be flexibly mounted to inspect railroads, coastal embankments, hard-to-access areas and more. It is expected to be used widely, and thereby expand Mitsubishi Electric's global business in this field.
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC