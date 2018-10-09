Note that the releases are accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to change without notice.

Mitsubishi Electric is developing markets in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, where the demand for highly accurate, precise and efficient field surveys and infrastructure inspections is expected to grow. Demand is especially promising in North America and Europe, where high-definition 3D maps are required as base data for autonomous-driving demonstrations currently under way and envisioned commercial systems in the future.





Mitsubishi Electric's new MMS-G, in addition to field surveys and data acquisition for autonomous-driving maps, can be flexibly mounted to inspect railroads, coastal embankments, hard-to-access areas and more. It is expected to be used widely, and thereby expand Mitsubishi Electric's global business in this field.