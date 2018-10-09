Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will
release a compact version of its mobile mapping system (MMS) on December
25. MMS are highly precise measuring systems comprising car-mounted GPS
antennas, laser scanners and cameras to gather 3D positioning data on
road surfaces and roadside features, generally used as base data to
create high-definition 3D maps for autonomous driving and infrastructure
inspections. The compact, lightweight and transportable new MMS-G, which
is especially suited to mounting on automobiles, railways, carts or
ships, is expected to be used for diverse applications in markets
including Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, where high growth is
forecast.
The new MMS-G will be showcased at the Mitsubishi Electric stand, No.
12.1E.080 in hall 12.1 during INTERGEO at Messe Frankfurt exhibition
complex in Frankfurt, Germany from October 16 to 18, 2018.
Product Features
1) Compact, lightweight model for easy
transportation and diverse installations
-
Compact design integrates three Global Navigation Satellite System
(GNSS) antennas into one to reduce weight by about 50% compared to
existing MMS-G220Z model.
-
Roof-mount unit divides into two units for easier
transportation/installation and reduced labor.
-
Diverse mounting on not only automobiles but also railcars, carts,
ships, etc.
2) Diverse, high-precision field surveys for 3D
mapping and infrastructure inspections
-
Inertial measurement unit (IMU; for detecting position, velocity,
attitude and heading) and speed sensor can be used where satellite
signals cannot be received, such as tunnels.
-
High-sensitivity camera enables data acquisition at night.
