Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will release a compact version of its mobile mapping system (MMS) on December 25. MMS are highly precise measuring systems comprising car-mounted GPS antennas, laser scanners and cameras to gather 3D positioning data on road surfaces and roadside features, generally used as base data to create high-definition 3D maps for autonomous driving and infrastructure inspections. The compact, lightweight and transportable new MMS-G, which is especially suited to mounting on automobiles, railways, carts or ships, is expected to be used for diverse applications in markets including Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, where high growth is forecast.

The new MMS-G will be showcased at the Mitsubishi Electric stand, No. 12.1E.080 in hall 12.1 during INTERGEO at Messe Frankfurt exhibition complex in Frankfurt, Germany from October 16 to 18, 2018.

Product Features

1) Compact, lightweight model for easy transportation and diverse installations

Compact design integrates three Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) antennas into one to reduce weight by about 50% compared to existing MMS-G220Z model.

Roof-mount unit divides into two units for easier transportation/installation and reduced labor.

Diverse mounting on not only automobiles but also railcars, carts, ships, etc.

2) Diverse, high-precision field surveys for 3D mapping and infrastructure inspections

Inertial measurement unit (IMU; for detecting position, velocity, attitude and heading) and speed sensor can be used where satellite signals cannot be received, such as tunnels.

High-sensitivity camera enables data acquisition at night.

