MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Showcase Society 5.0 Vision at CEATEC 2019

09/10/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Will introduce cutting-edge technologies aimed at addressing social issues

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will showcase its vision of Japan’s Society 5.0 by means of hands-on exhibits and demonstrations at CEATEC 2019, taking place at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 15 to 18. Underpinned by Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart®* brand of AI technology solutions, the company’s vision incorporates the creation of value aimed at addressing social issues through the use of technology in the categories of "Life", "Industry", "Infrastructure" and "Mobility". Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit on stand A007 in the Total Solution Area of Hall 5, and its displays and exhibits will be presented under the theme of “Mitsubishi Electric and Our Future – Society 5.0 and Sustainable Development Goals Seen from the Present.”
* Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

Highlights of the exhibition will include:

  • New Augmented Reality (AR) photo/video capture experiences for use on social media and the AR multi-lingual “SwipeTalk Air” application
  • “Life Solutions Concept” presented by Mitsubishi Electric
  • Multi-lingual speech recognition solutions to support and assist overseas visitors to Japan
  • “KOTSUMON” AI technology allowing specific motion sequences in videos to be identified
  • Large Aerial Display Signage, for deployment in the entertainment and communication sectors
  • Experience-based concept car EMIRAI4 for the Smart Mobility era

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 599 B
EBIT 2020 305 B
Net income 2020 238 B
Finance 2020 216 B
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 2 958 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 740,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 379,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION17.21%26 919
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.41%122 072
3M COMPANY-12.91%95 462
SIEMENS AG-3.28%82 182
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.36%78 195
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS21.33%49 722
