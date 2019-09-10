Mitsubishi Electric : to Showcase Society 5.0 Vision at CEATEC 2019

Will introduce cutting-edge technologies aimed at addressing social issues

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it will showcase its vision of Japan’s Society 5.0 by means of hands-on exhibits and demonstrations at CEATEC 2019, taking place at the Makuhari Messe exhibition complex in Chiba, Japan from October 15 to 18. Underpinned by Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart®* brand of AI technology solutions, the company’s vision incorporates the creation of value aimed at addressing social issues through the use of technology in the categories of "Life", "Industry", "Infrastructure" and "Mobility". Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit on stand A007 in the Total Solution Area of Hall 5, and its displays and exhibits will be presented under the theme of “Mitsubishi Electric and Our Future – Society 5.0 and Sustainable Development Goals Seen from the Present.”

* Mitsubishi Electric's AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology

Highlights of the exhibition will include:

New Augmented Reality (AR) photo/video capture experiences for use on social media and the AR multi-lingual “SwipeTalk Air” application

“Life Solutions Concept” presented by Mitsubishi Electric

Multi-lingual speech recognition solutions to support and assist overseas visitors to Japan

“KOTSUMON” AI technology allowing specific motion sequences in videos to be identified

Large Aerial Display Signage, for deployment in the entertainment and communication sectors

Experience-based concept car EMIRAI4 for the Smart Mobility era

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005394/en/