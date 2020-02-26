Mitsubishi Electric : to Supply Elevators for Government-owned Medical Facility in India

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3341

TOKYO, February 27, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) has secured a major order from the 'All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.' The order consists of a total of 64 elevators, including 48 of a model that is exclusive to the Indian market, at this Indian government-owned medical facility, which houses a hospital and a national medical institute. By means of these high quality elevators and services, Mitsubishi Electric aims to provide the safe and reliable vertical transportation required by medical facilities.

Image of Mitsubishi Elevator 'NEXIEZ-LITE MRL'

Rendering of AIIMS

Order Overview and Main Features

Of the 64 elevators, 48 are 'NEXIEZ-LITE MRL,' models designed exclusively for the Indian market which were released in April 2019 and are manufactured by IMEC. They are equipped with specific functionality required in India such as automatic emergency landing devices, which operate in the case of a power failure, as standard.

Product NEXIEZ-LITE MRL NEXIEZ-MRL Units 48 units 16 units Specification 13~15 persons

60 m/min. 21 persons

60 m/min. Supplier Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (India) Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Schedule Will ship from March 2020

