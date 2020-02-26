Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Electric : to Supply Elevators for Government-owned Medical Facility in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 09:06pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE No. 3341

TOKYO, February 27, 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC) has secured a major order from the 'All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.' The order consists of a total of 64 elevators, including 48 of a model that is exclusive to the Indian market, at this Indian government-owned medical facility, which houses a hospital and a national medical institute. By means of these high quality elevators and services, Mitsubishi Electric aims to provide the safe and reliable vertical transportation required by medical facilities.

  • Image of Mitsubishi Elevator 'NEXIEZ-LITE MRL'

  • Rendering of AIIMS

Order Overview and Main Features

Of the 64 elevators, 48 are 'NEXIEZ-LITE MRL,' models designed exclusively for the Indian market which were released in April 2019 and are manufactured by IMEC. They are equipped with specific functionality required in India such as automatic emergency landing devices, which operate in the case of a power failure, as standard.

Product NEXIEZ-LITE MRL NEXIEZ-MRL
Units 48 units 16 units
Specification 13~15 persons
60 m/min. 		21 persons
60 m/min.
Supplier Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (India) Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
Schedule Will ship from March 2020

Inquiry

Media contact

Customer Inquiries

Related articles

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 02:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
09:06pMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Supply Elevators for Government-owned Medical Facility ..
PU
02/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Begins Developing Martian Moons Exploration Probe
BU
02/19MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Changes in Representative Executive Officers, Ex..
PU
02/18MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch 10.4-inch XGA Color TFT-LCD Module
PU
02/17MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Completes New Satellite Production Facility
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Efforts in China
BU
02/16MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Named to CDP's Water “A List”
BU
02/05MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Extra-thin Antenna Technology for Inflight Connec..
BU
02/03MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : New Technology Controls In-Building Mobilities and Facilit..
BU
02/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 M..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 521 B
EBIT 2020 265 B
Net income 2020 217 B
Finance 2020 247 B
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 3 120 B
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1 806,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 454,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Nobuyuki Okuma Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION1.20%28 783
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.20%119 574
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY1.43%98 939
SIEMENS AG-14.83%87 566
3M COMPANY-16.76%84 527
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.14%56 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group