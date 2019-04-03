Log in
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
Mitsubishi Electric : to Supply Terminal Doppler Lidar for International Airport in Bucharest

04/03/2019 | 10:11pm EDT

Second European delivery boosts global sales closer to goal of 2.5 billion yen by March 2021

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the “Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration (ROMATSA),” the national air traffic and aviation meteorology service provider in Romania, to supply a terminal Doppler lidar system (DIABREZZA™ A Series) for use at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest, Romania’s busiest international airport. The system will be delivered in 2020 by Mitsubishi Electric under an order received from systems integrator “Centrul Pentru Servicii De Radiocomunicatii SRL (CSR).” Mitsubishi Electric was previously awarded a terminal Doppler lidar contract for Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, making the Henri Coandă supply contract the company’s second in Europe and 10th worldwide. The company is expanding its weather radar and lidar business in global markets, aiming at net sales of about 2.5 billion yen by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Terminal Doppler weather radar systems measure precipitation movements using microwaves to effectively detect wind shear around airports in wet-weather conditions. For maximum safety, however, detection is required under all conditions, not just during precipitation, which is why the integration of radar and lidar is crucial. This is true not only at large airports but also at midsize airports handling jet aircraft and where severe wind conditions occur.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2019
