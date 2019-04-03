Mitsubishi Electric : to Supply Terminal Doppler Lidar for International Airport in Bucharest

Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has been
awarded a contract by the “Romanian Air Traffic Services Administration
(ROMATSA),” the national air traffic and aviation meteorology service
provider in Romania, to supply a terminal Doppler lidar system (DIABREZZA™
A Series) for use at Henri Coandă International Airport in
Bucharest, Romania’s busiest international airport. The system will be
delivered in 2020 by Mitsubishi Electric under an order received from
systems integrator “Centrul Pentru Servicii De Radiocomunicatii SRL
(CSR).” Mitsubishi Electric was previously awarded a terminal Doppler
lidar contract for Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, making the Henri Coandă
supply contract the company’s second in Europe and 10th worldwide. The
company is expanding its weather radar and lidar business in global
markets, aiming at net sales of about 2.5 billion yen by the fiscal year
ending in March 2021.
Terminal Doppler weather radar systems measure precipitation movements
using microwaves to effectively detect wind shear around airports in
wet-weather conditions. For maximum safety, however, detection is
required under all conditions, not just during precipitation, which is
why the integration of radar and lidar is crucial. This is true not only
at large airports but also at midsize airports handling jet aircraft and
where severe wind conditions occur.
