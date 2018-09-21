Mitsubishi Electric : to Support Relief Efforts For Earthquakes in Hokkaido

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Group companies will donate a total of five million yen (approximately US$ 44,500) to support recovery efforts following the earthquake that struck Hokkaido on September 6.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and extends its sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

