MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Mitsubishi Electric : to Support Relief Efforts For Earthquakes in Hokkaido

09/21/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Group companies will donate a total of five million yen (approximately US$ 44,500) to support recovery efforts following the earthquake that struck Hokkaido on September 6.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and extends its sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

###

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,444.4 billion yen (in accordance with IFRS; US$ 41.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. For more information visit:
www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*At an exchange rate of 106 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2018


© Business Wire 2018
