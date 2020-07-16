Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Electric Corporation    6503   JP3902400005

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi Electric : to Support Relief Efforts in Japan Following Torrential Rain and Flooding in July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Group companies will donate a total of 10 million yen (approximately US$ 92,300) to aid victims of the torrential rain and flooding that affected parts of Southern and Central Japan in July 2020. The donation will be made through the Central Community Chest of Japan.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and extends its sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its corporate statement, “Changes for the Better,” and environmental statement, “Eco Changes.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,462.5 billion yen (U.S.$ 40.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com
*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2020

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
02:11aMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Support Relief Efforts in Japan Following Torrential Ra..
BU
07/13MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops New Technology to Realize Small, High-efficiency ..
BU
07/08MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC :  Mitsubishi Electric Develops Accurate Circuit Simulation ..
BU
07/02Japan's Sharp Corp may move up Dynabook PC unit IPO - Nikkei
RE
06/15MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Launch N-series 1200V SiC-MOSFET
BU
06/15MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Announces End of Production of TFT-LCD Modules
BU
06/11Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output
RE
06/11MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : to Acquire Factory to Expand Power Device Business
BU
06/11Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output
RE
06/02MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC : Develops Cooperative AI for Human–Machine Work
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 149 B 38 782 M 38 782 M
Net income 2021 117 B 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net cash 2021 267 B 2 500 M 2 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 3 030 B 28 346 M 28 324 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 146 518
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 705,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 412,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Sugiyama President, CEO & Director
Masaki Sakuyama Chairman
Tadashi Kawagoishi Director & Head-Accounting
Akihiro Matsuyama Director
Mitoji Yabunaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION-5.74%28 346
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.16%103 944
SIEMENS AG-5.77%99 450
3M COMPANY-9.69%91 192
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.02%60 180
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.44%56 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group