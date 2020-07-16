Mitsubishi Electric : to Support Relief Efforts in Japan Following Torrential Rain and Flooding in July 2020

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Group companies will donate a total of 10 million yen (approximately US$ 92,300) to aid victims of the torrential rain and flooding that affected parts of Southern and Central Japan in July 2020. The donation will be made through the Central Community Chest of Japan.

The Mitsubishi Electric Group expresses its deepest sympathies to those affected by the disaster and extends its sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With nearly 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its corporate statement, “Changes for the Better,” and environmental statement, “Eco Changes.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,462.5 billion yen (U.S.$ 40.9 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥109=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2020

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005983/en/