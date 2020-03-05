Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Concerning Partial Transfer of Property (PDF 93KB)

March 5, 2020 To whom it may concern: Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Representative: Junichi Yoshida, President and Chief Executive Officer Securities code: 8802 Contact: Motohiro Sato, General Manager of the Corporate Communications Department Telephone: +81-3-3287-5200

Notice Concerning Partial Transfer of Property

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") hereby announces today the partial transfer of property. Brief details are as follows.

1. Reason for Transfer

In accordance with its property portfolio strategy in the Long-Term Management Plan, the Company endeavors to improve ROA and also recover its investments, channeling the funds into future business opportunities.

2. Outline of Transfer

Asset Type: 33.1% of quasi co-ownership of trust beneficiary right of real estate (land), 49.9% of co-ownership of unit ownership right (office spaces from 9F to 20F, store and district cooling/heating facility spaces)

Asset Name: Otemachi Park Building

Location: 1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Land Area: 9,338.74 ㎡ (Registry book records)

Building Structure: Steel-reinforced concrete, 5B/29F Total Floor Area:146, 611.42 ㎡ (Registry book records) Date Completed: January 2017

Book Value: About ¥ 93.9 billion

Transfer Value: About ¥ 99.8 billion

3. Outline of Transferee 【Transferee No.1】

Company Name: Tokyo MN1 TMK

Headquarters: 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo