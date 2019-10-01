Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (PDF 110KB)
0
10/01/2019 | 05:08am EDT
October 1, 2019
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Junichi Yoshida,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Securities code: 8802
Contact:
Motohiro Sato,
General Manager of
the Corporate Communications Department
Telephone:
+81-3-3287-5200
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase
（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") announced today the status of repurchase its own shares
under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.
(1)
Class of shares repurchased
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares repurchased
3,370,300 shares
(3)
Total amount of repurchase price
6,900,892,100 yen
(4)
Period of repurchase
From September 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019
(5)
Method of repurchase
Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019
(1)
Class of shares to be repurchased
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
65,000,000 shares (Maximum)
(4.68% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))
(3)
Total amount of repurchase price
100 billion yen (Maximum)
(4)
Period of repurchase
From May 15, 2019 to March 31, 2020
(5)
Method of repurchase
Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019 (as of September 30, 2019)
