Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (PDF 110KB)

MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD

(8802)
Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT

July 1, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Yoshida,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Securities code: 8802

Contact:

Motohiro Sato,

General Manager of

the Corporate Communications Department

Telephone:

+81-3-3287-5200

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") announced today the status of repurchase its own shares

under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

(1)

Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

3,589,200 shares

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

7,393,110,000 yen

(4)

Period of repurchase

From June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

65,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(4.68% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total amount of repurchase price

100 billion yen (Maximum)

(4)

Period of repurchase

From May 15, 2019 to March 31, 2020

(5)

Method of repurchase

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019 (as of June 30, 2019)

Total number of shares repurchased

6,682,600 shares

Total amount of repurchase price

13,800,416,000 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
