Mitsubishi Estate : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (PDF 115KB)

June 3, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Representative: Junichi Yoshida, President and Chief Executive Officer Securities code: 8802 Contact: Motohiro Sato, General Manager of the Corporate Communications Department Telephone: +81-3-3287-5200

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase

（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (hereafter the "Company") announced today the status of repurchase its own shares

under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. Details are as follows.

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares repurchased 3,093,400 shares (3) Total amount of repurchase price 6,407,306,000 yen (4) Period of repurchase From May 15, 2019 to May 31, 2019 (5) Method of repurchase Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 65,000,000 shares (Maximum) (4.68% of outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock)) (3) Total amount of repurchase price 100 billion yen (Maximum) (4) Period of repurchase From May 15, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (5) Method of repurchase Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The total number of shares repurchased and total amount of repurchase price accumulated after the date of resolution at the board of directors meeting held on May 14, 2019 (as of May 31, 2019)