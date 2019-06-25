Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

(7011)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's pain Japan's gain, as Mitsubishi buys CRJ jet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

PARIS/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi, which agreed on Tuesday to buy Bombardier's loss-making regional jet program, plans to exploit the Canadian company's support network and global customer list to rejuvenate its delayed efforts to conquer the jet market.

Japan's return to the aircraft market for the first time in 50 years had run into trouble as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet hit seven years of delays; but Bombardier's withdrawal from the cut-throat commercial aerospace sector gives Japan a second chance.

The deal comes days after Mitsubishi announced a redesigned 65-88-seat regional jet at the Paris Airshow and gave the MRJ a facelift and new brand: Spacejet, promoting high cabins which it says will allow passengers to store rollerbags in overhead bins.

"One of the strongest barriers to entry is the ability to build the relationships with customers and the support network to keep those relationships moving," Alex Bellamy, chief development officer of Mitsubishi Aircraft, told Reuters.

"We know that (manufacturers) succeed or fail based on the support they give the product," the former Bombardier executive said in an interview at last week's show.

That's especially true in regional markets which rely on sweating assets as hard as possible, with planes flying up to 10 times a day.

Bristling with Japanese and Canadian designs, the Paris Airshow illustrated big industry bets succeeding or failing.

Japan and Canada each make up 3 percent of the $900 billion aerospace industry, says Mitsubishi, but Bombardier was forced out by the cost of its effort to enter the industry's main battleground between Airbus and Boeing.

Its 110-130-seat CSeries won plaudits for design but failed in the market until Airbus took it over for one dollar and starting pulling in hefty orders at last week's show.

Now Bombardier has completed its exit by selling its mature CRJ regional jet program to Mitsubishi, whose own new development is billions of dollars over budget.

"The Japanese were able to play a longer game; Mitsubishi has more cash than Bombardier," a senior industry source said.

U.S. PILOT CLAUSES

Mitsubishi's assault on a segment of the market dominated by Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer dates back to 2003.

It developed two sizes for roughly 70-90 passengers. Like others, it hoped important pilot union agreements that cap at 76 seats the capacity of planes flown by regional airline contractors in the make-or-break U.S. market would be relaxed.

But the so-called scope agreements have stuck, meaning the larger model could only be offered outside the U.S. while the smaller 70-seater was too small to compete. Some of the agreements set the seating limit even lower at 65 seats.

Complicating matters, the U.S. regional deals ban aircraft weighing over 86,000 pounds, which is a particularly tough hurdle for jets with newer but larger engines like the Japanese regional line-up and the latest version of Embraer's E175.

Mitsubishi therefore went back to the drawing board with the MRJ 70 by stretching the cabin to allow 65-76 seats in three classes in the U.S. and up to 88 single-class seats in Europe.

The makeover is called the M100 Spacejet, even though it is smaller than the M90 now undergoing flight tests. Although bigger than before, it saves weight by using new materials.

"It will be a new and optimized aircraft," Bellamy said.

Mitsubishi is also looking at a larger model with just under 100 seats called the M200, competing with the Embraer 190.

Embraer declined to comment, but its executives have said it is tackling the U.S. market with planes that meet scope limits and is ready to offer the re-engined E175 if those rules ease.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Allison Lampert; editing by David Evans)

By Tim Hepher and Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.56% 125.18 Real-time Quote.46.81%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 3.42% 2.26 Delayed Quote.10.84%
EMBRAER 1.52% 19.42 End-of-day quote.-11.76%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 0.38% 4780 End-of-day quote.23.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
01:24pCanada's pain Japan's gain, as Mitsubishi buys CRJ jet
RE
10:37aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier exits commercial aviation with $550 mil..
RE
10:12aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to purchase Bombardier's regional jet business
AQ
09:45aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bombardier sells CRJ jet program to Mitsubishi for..
AQ
09:37aBOMBARDIER : sells regional jet program to Mitsubishi
AQ
08:10aNEWSALERT : Bombardier sells regional jet business to Japanese firm Mitsubishi
AQ
02:19aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Establishes New Company in the Philippines Sp..
AQ
06/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIET Develops 'Triple Hybrid' Stand-alone Power S..
AQ
06/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIET Develops "Triple Hybrid" Stand-alone Power S..
AQ
06/21MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIENG Receives Order for Large-scale Polyethylene..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 258 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 108 B
Debt 2020 674 B
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 14,42
P/E ratio 2021 12,38
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capitalization 1 602 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 750  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD23.90%14 734
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.16%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-9.01%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY38.44%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.46%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About