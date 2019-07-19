Log in
Cummins makes offer for VW's large engines unit: sources

07/19/2019 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen in front of its plant, in Bratislava

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - United States-based diesel engines maker Cummins has made an indicative offer for Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions unit, people close to the matter said, as the carmaker seeks to slim down its portfolio of disparate assets.

Volkswagen announced in May that it is exploring a sale or partnership for its MAN Energy Solutions as part of a restructuring of the German cars, trucks and bus empire.

VW has held talks with Cummins, and received an offer from the U.S. company for MAN Energy Solutions, the sources said.

A Cummins spokesman said, "We do not comment on rumors or speculation in the marketplace."

VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess has vowed to simplify the group which has 12 brands, trucks, buses, motorbikes, cars and electric bicycles as part of its business.

MAN Energy makes large diesel engines used in ships and power stations.

A Volkswagen spokesman on Friday reiterated that VW is reviewing all options for the asset, but declined to comment further on Cummins.

Although VW has not yet appointed advisory banks for the sale, it has approached several companies to gauge their appetite for the asset, which is expected to fetch about 3 billion euros, the sources said.

To maximize price, Volkswagen has also engaged in talks with Advent-owned engine maker Jenbacher, a former General Electric business, as well as at least one Asian peer, they added. Advent decline to comment.

Peers Mitsubishi Heavy and Wartsila have been named as possible bidders in the past.

"Volkswagen originally wanted to strike a sweetheart deal with Cummins, but is now opening up holding talks with some other strategic players," one of the people said, adding that the carmaker is hoping to sign a deal before year-end.

The VW unit, formerly known as MAN Diesel & Turbo, which also makes turbochargers used in the oil & gas industry, in 2018 reported operating earnings of 133 million euros on sales of 3.1 billion euros.

Volkswagen has struggled to slim down in the past after the company's works council, which has veto power over major restructuring moves, blocked efforts to sell motorbike brand Ducati and transmissions maker Renk.

MAN Energy Solutions was originally a part of VW's trucks brand MAN, but some of MAN's assets were transferred to Volkswagen last year as part of efforts to streamline Traton ahead of its listing.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor, additional reporting by Harry Brumpton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA LAVAL 4.80% 184.65 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
CUMMINS INC. 1.18% 170.04 Delayed Quote.26.68%
MAN SE 0.50% 50.7 Delayed Quote.-44.04%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD -3.19% 4619 End-of-day quote.19.73%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.00% 151.46 Delayed Quote.9.03%
WÄRTSILÄ 2.61% 11.215 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 270 B
EBIT 2020 218 B
Net income 2020 113 B
Debt 2020 663 B
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 1 558 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 826,92  JPY
Last Close Price 4 640,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD19.73%14 387
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL31.61%125 108
3M COMPANY-8.33%99 756
SIEMENS AG1.85%88 960
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.84%87 731
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.65%48 866
