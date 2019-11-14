Log in
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
Japan's Toray to stop producing parts for Mitsubishi Aircraft's SpaceJet - Nikkei

11/14/2019 | 05:44am EST

Toray Industries Inc will not produce carbon fibre parts for Mitsubishi Aircraft's SpaceJet because delays to the regional jet program mean the work is unlikely to be profitable, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Toray, which is a major supplier of light weight carbon fibre components to aircraft makers, had planned to supply stabilizers for the SpaceJet's tail. Those part will now be built in-house by Mitsubishi Aircraft, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the Nikkei said.

Officials at Toray and Mitsubishi Aircraft were not immediately able to comment.

Originally meant to go into operation in 2013 with Japanese airline ANA Holdings, the Mitsubishi plane has been delayed five times. Mitsubishi Aircraft is considering a fresh delay as it struggles to gain certification for the regional jet.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.88% 3723 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.42% 2866 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.97% 4379 End-of-day quote.13.50%
NIKKEI 225 -0.76% 23141.55 Real-time Quote.17.51%
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. 1.86% 808.8 End-of-day quote.6.10%
