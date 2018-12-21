Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD (7011)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's government approves record defence spending, seventh straight annual hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 02:37am CET

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government approved a record defence budget on Friday that has expanded by almost 12 percent over seven years as Tokyo tries to counter growing Chinese military might in the East China Sea and guard against the threat posed by North Korean ballistic missiles.

The budget for the year starting April 1 will rise 1.4 percent to 5.26 trillion yen (37.36 billion pounds). The budget request requires approval by parliament, where it has a majority.

The biggest outlay is an initial 176 billion yen payment on two U.S.-built, ground-based Aegis Ashore air defence radars that can track and target ballistic missiles in space. Japan will also spend 68 billion yen to buy six F-35 fighters.

Japan said in a midterm defence procurement plan last week it would order more advanced stealth fighters over the next several years, including short take-off and vertical landing versions to help bolster defences along its islands at the edge of the East China Sea.

Japan also remains wary of North Korean promises to abandon nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, which it has described in a defence white paper as its "most serious and pressing threat".

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)

By Tim Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD -3.31% 2422 End-of-day quote.-39.83%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -3.16% 265.29 Delayed Quote.-17.37%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD -1.83% 4072 End-of-day quote.-4.57%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -3.84% 243.62 Delayed Quote.-17.45%
RAYTHEON -2.70% 157.95 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
02:37aJapan's government approves record defence spending, seventh straight annual ..
RE
02:26aMitsubishi seeks dismissal of Bombardier trade secrets case
RE
12/20MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Announces its 2018 "Best Partner Awards"
AQ
12/19MHPS : Handover Completed for Turbine Generation Facilities at Haiyang Nuclear P..
AQ
12/17MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for LPG Ca..
AQ
12/16MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for LPG Ca..
AQ
12/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : `s aircraft engine shop assembles first PW1200G
AQ
12/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : S. Korean court upholds ruling against Japan firm ..
AQ
12/14MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for LPG Ca..
AQ
12/13MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Production Milestone for Pratt & Whitney GTF PW120..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 183 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 81 801 M
Debt 2019 497 B
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 16,97
P/E ratio 2020 13,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 399 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 180  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD-4.57%12 501
3M COMPANY-17.34%110 611
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-13.11%98 651
SIEMENS-14.33%96 411
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-58.28%66 628
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.55%48 402
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.