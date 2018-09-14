Log in
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD (7011)

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD (7011)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Second Consecutive Year

09/14/2018

  • Selection Reflects Exceptional Sustainability Based on ESG Criteria

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)(TOKYO:7011) has been selected for inclusion in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world’s leading investment indices for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance. This is the second consecutive year that MHI has been included in the index.

The DJSI was developed in 1999 by the U.S. firm S&P Dow Jones and the Swiss investment advisory company RobecoSAM. Listed companies around the world are assessed in terms of their overall economic, environmental and social criteria, with those determined to have exceptional sustainability selected for inclusion in the index. MHI was one of 150 companies selected for the 2018 index (of which, 75 were Japanese companies), from a total of around 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

MHI has proactively implemented various ESG measures with the aim of realizing a sustainable society, including reducing the environmental load from its customers and its own operations, promoting the active participation of women, and strengthening corporate governance and disclosure. In addition to the DJSI, these efforts continue to be recognized with MHI’s inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, which recognizes firms with excellent ESG performance, and MSCI Japan’s Empowering Women Index (WIN). Both of these indices were selected by Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, in July 2017.

Going forward, through constant innovation and industry-leading products and technologies, MHI will continue to contribute to a more secure, sustainable future for all mankind.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.
For more information, please visit MHI’s website: www.mhi.com/index.html
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI’s new online media SPECTRA: spectra.mhi.com


© Business Wire 2018
