Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Second Consecutive Year

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)(TOKYO:7011) has been selected
for inclusion in the Asia Pacific Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability
Index (DJSI), one of the world’s leading investment indices for ESG
(environmental, social, and governance) performance. This is the second
consecutive year that MHI has been included in the index.
The DJSI was developed in 1999 by the U.S. firm S&P Dow Jones and the
Swiss investment advisory company RobecoSAM. Listed companies around the
world are assessed in terms of their overall economic, environmental and
social criteria, with those determined to have exceptional
sustainability selected for inclusion in the index. MHI was one of 150
companies selected for the 2018 index (of which, 75 were Japanese
companies), from a total of around 600 major companies in the
Asia-Pacific region.
MHI has proactively implemented various ESG measures with the aim of
realizing a sustainable society, including reducing the environmental
load from its customers and its own operations, promoting the active
participation of women, and strengthening corporate governance and
disclosure. In addition to the DJSI, these efforts continue to be
recognized with MHI’s inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, which
recognizes firms with excellent ESG performance, and MSCI Japan’s
Empowering Women Index (WIN). Both of these indices were selected by
Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest
pension fund, in July 2017.
Going forward, through constant innovation and industry-leading products
and technologies, MHI will continue to contribute to a more secure,
sustainable future for all mankind.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one
of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and
annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more
than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative
and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique
business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers
innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries
from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas
turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense
and space systems.
