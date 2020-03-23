Log in
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : Launches “Powerful - Durable - Credible”, a New Air Conditioner Brand Campaign in Vietnam

03/23/2020 | 02:04am EDT

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)(TOKYO:7011) - Mahajak Air Conditioners (MACO) today launched a brand campaign titled “Powerful - Durable - Credible”, which spotlights the new state-of-the-art MHI ZSX- Series air conditioner.

Supported by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Vietnam (MHI Vietnam), the brand campaign reinforces MHI’s commitment to the Vietnam market as the country is set to grow as one of the world’s fastest growing economies, with its population expected to reach 100 million by 2025. Consequently, air conditioning consumption rates are projected to rise by a stable rate for the coming years. Vietnam was notably the third largest air conditioner market in Asia in 2015.

“We believe that there is great opportunity for MHI to support Vietnam in its urban development and infrastructural needs as the country continues to grow steadily,” said Jun Shirota, General Manager, MHI Vietnam. “Our more than two decades of local experience in this market, coupled with MHI’s global outlook, enables us to provide products and solutions that best suit the needs of the people in Vietnam.”

Vietnamese national footballer Dang Van Lam appointed as MHI’s brand ambassador for air conditioners in Vietnam

MACO and MHI Vietnam also announced Vietnam star footballer Dang Van Lam as MHI’s new brand ambassador for air conditioners in the country. Dang will be the face of the new campaign.

“Dang represents the current generation of talented young football players in Vietnam and is highly appreciated by experts and fans for his quick reflexes, technical play and tenacity,” said Shirota. “These attributes are well in line with our "Powerful - Durable - Credible" brand campaign, affirming our core values and goal to move the world forward as a prestigious brand in Vietnam.”

“Being MHI’s brand ambassador for air conditioners in Vietnam is a great honor for me. I hope to help reflect MHI’s promise to deliver high quality, user-friendly and safe air conditioners that create comfortable living spaces for people to enjoy,” Dang expressed.

The MHI ZSX- air conditioner series – more energy efficient and environmentally friendly

Developed with the most advanced technology, the MHI ZSX- air conditioner series has a streamlined design inspired by Japanese minimalism and is skillfully crafted to be more energy efficient. Apartments with more than one air conditioner unit can be supported by a single condenser, which saves space, automates features and reduces warranty.

The MHI ZSX- air conditioner’s most unique feature is the R32 gas – the latest HFC refrigerant that is efficient, environmentally friendly and reduces emissions.

Other user-friendly features include:

  • 3D Auto: This one touch program will activate three independent motors (01 vertical and 02 horizontal wings) to evenly distribute air flow and create optimum heating and cooling conditions.
  • Motion Sensor: The sensor detects human activity and shifts the temperature setting according to the amount of activity in the room.
  • Allergen Clear Filter: The filter breaks down and deactivates pollen, lice and all allergens that live on animal skins.
  • Weekly Timer: Up to 4 programs with timer operation (On-timer/ Off-Timer) are available for each day of the week. A maximum of 28 programs per week can be set.
  • Preset Operation: The desired preset operation mode can be enabled with a single touch of a button.
  • Auto Restart Function: The power blackout auto restart function records the operational status of the air-conditioner immediately prior to it being switched off by a power cut, and automatically resumes operations at that point after the power has been restored.
  • Self-Diagnostic Function: In the event that the air conditioner malfunctions, an internal microcomputer automatically runs a self-diagnosis. (Inspection and repair should be performed by authorized dealers).

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Mahajak Air Conditioners Co., Ltd. (MACO) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., one of the world’s leading industrial firms, and Mahajak Group, an established Thai electrical goods manufacturer and distributor. Located in Bangkok, MACO is a key air-conditioner manufacturer in Thailand that provides superior quality air-conditioners for local and global markets.

For more information, visit MACO’s website: https://mhi-air.maco.co.th/index.php

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Vietnam

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Vietnam is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world’s leading industrial firms. Established in Ho Chi Minh City since 1994, the Vietnam representative office is committed to supporting the growth of the Vietnam market. On top of delivering integrated solutions in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation, MHI Vietnam also actively invests in and develops local talent through scholarship and student exchange programs in the country.

For more information, visit MHI Vietnam’s website: http://vn.mhi.co.jp/index.html


© Business Wire 2020
