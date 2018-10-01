Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI Compressor Corp. Establishes Local Subsidiary in South Korea Through Joint Venture with Mitsubishi Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO), a group
company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)(TOKYO:7011), has
established MHI Compressor Korea, Ltd. (MCO-K), a joint venture with
Mitsubishi Corporation, and began operations today. The new company aims
to further cultivate the promising market in South Korea, where it has
sold many compressors and drivers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005055/en/
Compressor train for mega ethylene plant (Photo: Business Wire)
MCO-K was established in Seoul with capitalization of 900 million won
(approx. 100 million yen). MCO holds a 70% share, with the remaining 30%
owned by Mitsubishi Corp. The company was launched with a four-person
team led by President Ryota Okada from MCO, and will be expanded going
forward. MCO-K will strengthen the organizational structure by creating
a central point of contact for customers in South Korea, provide closer
connections and faster responsiveness to end users and EPC (Engineering,
Procurement, and Construction) companies, and focus on cultivating
demand for new construction as well as renovation and after-sales
service.
MCO has sold over 200 compressors and drivers in the South Korean
market, mainly for petrochemical plants. The ethylene and other
petrochemical materials and products produced in South Korea are
exported to the major consuming area of China, where firm demand is
expected to continue. The new company MCO-K will be in a position to
respond quickly to needs from these end users for increased production
capacity, overhauls, and regular maintenance. In addition, with South
Korean EPC companies exerting a greater presence worldwide in
petrochemical plant construction, MCO-K will strengthen ties to allow
for cooperation from the plant planning stage.
With the launch of MCO-K, MCO will work to expand sales in South Korea,
with a view to utilizing the new company to facilitate broader market
development. MCO will also work in close cooperation with MHI and
Mitsubishi Corp. to expand market share and strengthen the
competitiveness of MCO products.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one
of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and
annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more
than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative
and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique
business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers
innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries
from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas
turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense
and space systems.
For more information, please visit MHI’s
website: www.mhi.com/index.html
For
Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI’s new online media SPECTRA:
spectra.mhi.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005055/en/