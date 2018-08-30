Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI-MME Launches New Models of Small, Lightweight, and High-Efficiency Turbochargers for Diesel Engines

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.
(MHI-MME), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
(MHI)(TOKYO:7011), has developed new models of its MET Turbochargers for
diesel engines. The MET-MBII axial-flow turbocharger series mainly for
two-stroke engines is smaller and lighter than the existing MET-MB
series, with a 16% greater air flow capacity. The MET-ER radial
turbocharger for four-stroke engines is more compact, and with fewer
components for improved maintainability.
Axial-flow turbochargers are mainly used for large two-stroke marine
propulsion diesel engines. The MET-MBII series has been reduced in size
to lower the initial cost, weight, and maintenance costs, while still
retaining the same performance as the MET-MB series, which has reached
cumulative production of more than 2,000 units, and demonstrated high
reliability and maintainability.
Radial turbochargers are mainly used for four-stroke engines for marine
and land use. The MET-ER series offers improved performance and a more
compact size compared to the MET-SR series of radial turbocharges, which
reached a cumulative production total of 15,000 units in 2018. Comparing
systems with 1,000kW output, the new MET16ER is around 40% smaller than
the existing MET18SRC because of the greater air flow capacity. It also
offers improved maintainability with around 30% fewer components, which
results in a lower initial cost, enhancing its environmental
performance, economic efficiency, and functionality.
MHI-MME will exhibit the new model MET turbochargers, along with virtual
reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) presentations, at SMM 2018, the
world’s leading trade fair for the maritime industry, to be held in
Hamburg, Germany for four days from 4 September. The exhibit will
highlight the high standards met by the new models, including the high
pressure ratio performance, smaller size, and lower cost that are
required by the market to comply with the stricter regulations on
exhaust gas from marine vessels and to enhance the efficiency of ship
engines.
MHI-MME was launched as a group company of MHI in October 2013,
adjusting form through splits and consolidation of group business, and a
change to the company name. MHI-MME provides the global maritime
industry with sales and licensing of a broad lineup of marine machinery,
including MET turbochargers, marine boilers and turbines, steering
gears, fin stabilizers, propellers, deck cranes, and deck machinery.
Going forward, with the aim of gaining a largest share of the global
market for MET turbochargers, MHI-MME will work to further enhance
product efficiency, and reduce the size and weight, and build a global
production and sales network with an additional focus on expanded
licensing.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one
of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and
annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more
than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative
and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique
business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers
innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries
from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas
turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense
and space systems.
