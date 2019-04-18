Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

(7011)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI Thermal Systems Develops Demonstration Unit of the World's First Small-Capacity Residential Air-Conditioner Adopting the Low-GWP R454C Refrigerant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 03:22am EDT

-- Significant Environmental Advance over Current R410A and R32 --

  • Conventional shortcomings of mixed refrigerants overcome with proprietary technology optimizing heat exchanger flow volume
  • Early response to EU regulations mandating the gradual phase-down of substances with GWP above 150
  • 91.3% reduction in global warming impact compared to earlier model for European market

Premiering for the first time in the world, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO: 7011), is adopting R454C, a refrigerant with an extremely low global warming potential (GWP), in a 1-horsepower (HP) class residential air-conditioner. The conventional shortcomings of the R454C,for example; inferior heat exchanger performance attributable to it being a mixed refrigerant have been overcome through the use of proprietary technology that optimize the heat exchanger’s flow volume and other measures. The company has already developed a demonstration unit of the residential air-conditioner featuring R454C and preparations are underway towards mass production with an eye on an initial launch into the European market, where environmental regulations are particularly stringent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005241/en/

Residential type air conditioner (Photo: Business Wire)

Residential type air conditioner (Photo: Business Wire)

The R454C refrigerant has an ozone depletion potential (ODP) of 0 (zero) and a GWP of 146 (CO2=1). The latter value is approximately 1/14th and 1/5th the respective GWP levels of refrigerants currently and most widely used in air-conditioners of small/medium scale: R410A (2090) and R32 (675). The overall global warming impact (GWP x refrigerant volume) from the demonstration unit’s refrigerant represents a 91.3% reduction from the level of MHI Thermal Systems’ previous model for the European market*1.

Worldwide initiatives aimed at stopping global warming were strengthened in October 2016 with the adoption of the “Kigali Amendment” to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. Named after the capital city of Rwanda where the delegates met, the Kigali Amendment mandates progressive reduction in hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), substances that do not deplete the ozone but do adversely impact global warming*2. In addition, since 2015 the member nations of the European Union (EU), where environmental awareness is deeply entrenched, have gradually expanded regulations affecting the sale and usage of substances, including HFCs, that have GWP values of 150 and higher, contributing to global warming. MHI Thermal Systems’ development of the world’s first small-capacity residential air-conditioner adopting the R454C refrigerant is thus a leading and positive response to these international movements.

Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to dedicate its resources to developing and marketing high-performance products using low-GWP refrigerants, thereby contributing to protection of the global environment in markets everywhere.

 

Notes

   

*1:

 

The top-of-the-line SRK25ZSX-S with a piping length of 5m, which adopts the R410A refrigerant

*2:

These substances are subject to the terms of both the Montreal Protocol (1987) and the preceding Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (1985).

 

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.
For more information, please visit MHI’s website: www.mhi.com/index.html
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI’s new online media SPECTRA: spectra.mhi.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
03:22aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Develops Demonstration Unit of..
BU
02:54aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Develops Demonstration Unit of..
AQ
04/17MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Commercially Launches Lamda DED Metal 3D Printer
AQ
04/16GULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : GDI sells Al-Doha jackup for $1.3 mn
AQ
04/16MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Machine Tool Co., Ltd. to Propose High-Precision G..
AQ
04/16MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Machine Tool Completes Commercial Model of Met..
AQ
04/11MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MAT to Propose High-Precision Gear Manufacturing S..
AQ
04/10MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Machine Tool Co., Ltd. to Propose High-Precision G..
AQ
04/10MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japan`s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems targets N..
AQ
04/10MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japan's Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems targets N..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 217 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 94 938 M
Debt 2019 563 B
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
P/E ratio 2020 15,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 1 578 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 425  JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD21.20%14 100
3M COMPANY14.22%124 912
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL23.27%118 622
SIEMENS7.35%100 482
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.48%79 606
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS24.52%51 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About