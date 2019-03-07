Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

(7011)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : MHI Vestas says Brexit will not deter investment in Britain's wind sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A support vessel is seen next to a wind turbine at the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese-Danish joint venture MHI Vestas plans to continue investing in its wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in Britain, despite the country's impending departure from the European Union, its chief executive told Reuters.

MHI Vestas, a venture between Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, makes wind turbine blades on the Isle of Wight, off the southern English coast.

Some 76 percent of the turbine blades made at the site in 2019 will be exported to projects in Europe but Philippe Kavafyan said the company was not worried about the prospect of a hard Brexit which may see export tariffs applied.

"We don't have a scenario where we adjust our strategy, even in an extreme Brexit," he said.

The company plans to double production capability at the site and is seeking to add around 380 more employees which will take the total number to around 750, Kavafyan said.

Analysts at Wood Mackenzie said this week a hard Brexit could see default World Trade Organization tariffs averaging 2.7 percent on imports and exports of offshore wind technology components.

However, Kavafyan said costs are expected to continue to fall in the offshore wind sector, which would likely mean the industry would be able to offset any tariffs from savings made elsewhere.

"I am convinced we will see more reductions across the value chain of the technology," he said.

Britain is the world's biggest offshore wind market, accounting for almost 40 percent of global capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, the government announced a so-called sector deal of support for the industry including a pledge to hold contracts for difference (CfDs) auctions every two years which guarantee generators a minimum price for renewable electricity.

Kavafyan said this support system gives companies the confidence to push forward with multi-billion pound large-scale wind projects regardless of Brexit.

"Even a low strike price provides a buffer so you don't have negative power prices like in Germany," he said.

Contracts in 2017 offered prices as low as 57.50 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) compared with about 150 pounds/MWh in 2014, and are expected to be lower at the next auction to be held at the end of May.

Costs have fallen in part due to larger turbines, with have lower installation costs per megawatt of capacity.

(The story refiles to corrects spelling in paragraph 2 )

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD -0.68% 4551 End-of-day quote.17.96%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS -0.08% 533 Delayed Quote.8.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
12:10pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Vestas says Brexit will not deter investment i..
RE
01:39aURGENT : Asset seizure sought in S. Korea over M'bish Heavy wartime forced labor
AQ
02/28MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Completes Work on Four Turbine Generation Uni..
AQ
02/25MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four GPIF ESG In..
AQ
02/22MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Selected for Inclusion in All Four GPIF ESG In..
BU
02/22MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Shipbuilding Holds Christening Ceremony for Next-G..
AQ
02/20MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Establishes Centrifugal Chiller, Air-condition..
AQ
02/20Siemens AG -Mitsubishi Heavy Industries signs LoI to join Charter of Trust fo..
AQ
02/20MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Gazprom approves agreement with Mitsubishi on comp..
RE
02/19MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Establishes Centrifugal Chille..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 4 195 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 91 534 M
Debt 2019 567 B
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 17,02
P/E ratio 2020 14,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 1 535 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 400  JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD17.96%13 735
3M COMPANY6.43%116 772
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.36%112 090
SIEMENS-0.16%93 428
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.65%79 303
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.24%48 882
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.