MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

(7011)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries : signs MOU for 15 Spacejet planes

0
06/19/2019 | 07:07am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell 15 newly redesigned Spacejet M100 aircraft to a North American airline.

The Spacejet M100 is a new and rebranded version of the delayed MRJ70, designed to carry 65 to 88 people and to be more competitive in the dominant U.S. market for regional jets.

The North American airline, whose name was not disclosed, will take delivery beginning in 2024, Mitsubishi Aircraft said.

Company officials said Mitsubishi had also signed a preliminary agreement with French aerospace supplier Safran to supply cabin features for the Spacejet family including galleys, lavatories and overhead bins.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 0.47% 4668 End-of-day quote.21.00%
SAFRAN 2.17% 131.8 Real-time Quote.22.39%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 258 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 106 B
Debt 2020 572 B
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,35
P/E ratio 2021 12,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capitalization 1 569 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 736  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shunichi Miyanaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideaki Omiya Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Christina Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Naoyuki Shinohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD21.00%14 734
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.46%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.47%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.76%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.36%47 996
