Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.    7011   JP3900000005

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7011)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsubishi slashes SpaceJet budget, drops variant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) said it was more than halving the annual development budget for its SpaceJet regional jet as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes profit, and will suspend plans for a possible variant seen as key to winning future orders, particularly from U.S. airlines.

"We have to reconsider how we move forward," MHI Chief Executive Officer Seiji Izumisawa said during a press briefing to announce the company's latest results.

Despite six delays that have pushed the first delivery back from 2013, MHI has remained committed to a project that Japan's government has promoted as a once in a generation chance for the country to establish itself as a commercial passenger jet maker.

While MHI and other Japanese aerospace companies are key suppliers and manufacturing partners to Airbus SE and Boeing Co, they have not built a commercial passenger plane in half a century.

MHI on Monday reported a 29.3 billion yen (222.75 million pounds)operating loss for the year that ended March 31 after a 263 billion yen loss incurred from impairment charges and development costs at Mitsubishi Aircraft.

It has forecast an operating deficit of 120 billion yen at its regional jet unit this business year, half of which will be an impairment loss for its planned purchase of Bombardier Inc's regional jet programme in June, with the remaining 60 billion yen left over for development of the introductory M90 model compared with 141 billion yen the previous year. The proposed U.S. market variant, which is 1.3 metres shorter, is known as the M100.

"Various studies on the M100 currently being conducted will be temporarily suspended," an MHI spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"I do not have much more information than what MHI presented," Jeff Dronen, a spokesman for Mitsubishi Aircraft, said. "On the M90 program, our focus continues to be on achieving type certification and our teams are evaluating the best way to continue the progress we have made," he added.

"This immediately raised questions whether MHI may kill the M100 program. To do so will squander MHI's once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a real global power in commercial aviation," Scott Hamilton, an analyst at Leeham Co, said in a blog.

In February, Alex Bellamy, Mitsubishi Aircraft's chief development officer said the aircraft builder had unannounced commitments from customers to buy hundreds of M100s.

The M90, the first of which is slated to fly with Japanese carrier ANA Holdings before the end of March 2022, is unsuited for U.S. airlines because it falls foul of labour union rules that restrict pilots from flying planes on regional routes heavier than 86,000 pounds (39,000 kg) and with more than 76 seats.

In October, one of Mitsubishi's biggest customers, Trans States Holdings cancelled an order for 50 M90s because of the restriction, with it expected to order the M100 instead once the Japanese company formally announced plans to build the lighter variant.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.26% 50.06 Real-time Quote.-60.74%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -2.56% 2356 End-of-day quote.-0.84%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.16% 0.435 Delayed Quote.-77.46%
EMBRAER S.A. -5.70% 6.78 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -1.86% 2691.5 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
07:06aMitsubishi slashes SpaceJet budget, drops variant
RE
07:01aMitsubishi slashes SpaceJet budget, drops variant
RE
05/12MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : postpones regional jet program due to COVID-19 dis..
AQ
05/11MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Releases FY2019 Financial Results & Emergency ..
AQ
05/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI and Bombardier Agreed on a Closing Date for th..
AQ
05/07MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : M'bishi Heavy sees up to 70 bil. yen impairment lo..
AQ
05/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. : and Bombardier Inc. have agreed on a June 1, ..
AQ
05/06MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : annual earnings release
05/03MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Some Indonesian crew of virus-hit ship in Nagasaki..
AQ
04/27MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Uninfected crew on cruise ship in Nagasaki to be s..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 4 103 B
EBIT 2020 22 470 M
Net income 2020 87 617 M
Debt 2020 758 B
Yield 2020 5,57%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -251x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 904 B
Chart MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 395,83  JPY
Last Close Price 2 691,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Izumisawa President, CEO, Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Chairman
Masanori Koguchi CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Michisuke Nayama Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eisaku Ito CTO, Executive Officer & GM-ICT Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.39%8 428
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.92%89 549
3M COMPANY-19.78%81 402
SIEMENS AG-24.61%75 871
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-46.24%52 483
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.87%48 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group